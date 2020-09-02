Former Shiv Sena chief miscreants shot dead, wife and daughter also injured

new Delhi: In Madhya Pradesh, former Shiv Sena chief of state Ramesh Sahu has been shot dead by miscreants. Not only this, the miscreants have also hurt Ramesh Sahu, his daughter and wife. After committing the crime, the miscreants escaped from the scene. After this, the police reached the spot after getting information about the incident and are investigating the case. Also, the body of Ramesh Sahu has been sent for postmortem. Also Read – Double Murder in Delhi: 23-year-old man killed two roommates in a rent dispute

Ramesh Sahu was shot and killed by miscreants in Umri Kheda area of ​​Indore. Ramesh Sahu runs his own dhaba in Umri Kheda. Meanwhile, he was shot and killed by unknown miscreants. Meanwhile, daughter and wife came to defend Ramesh Sahu. During this time the miscreants also injured them. Also Read – SSR CASE: ED not satisfied with Gaurav Arya’s answers, inquiries are being made in Sushant case

Explain that the miscreants have not looted after executing the incident. It seems that the Aropites attacked only with the intention of killing. The police is investigating every aspect, the police suspects an old conspiracy behind the incident. Explain that the police reached the spot after receiving information about the incident and took the body in possession and sent it for postmortem. Also Read – Tajia Procession Case: 5 people including former councilor in Indore sent to jail under NSA