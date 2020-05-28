Former Strictly Come Dancing judge Arlene Phillips on future of BBC collection: ‘It will have to be slimmed down’

Former Strictly Come Dancing judge Arlene Phillips has reassured us that she firmly believes the present will be again this autumn.

With social distancing measures in place, the future of the 2020 collection is unclear. Even when the BBC can convey the present to our screens, it could look very totally different to the programme we’re used to.

However Arlene is assured we will see the collection again in September, albeit in a barely much less sparkly type.

“I believe it will have to be a slimmed down model,” she tells RadioTimes.com in an unique chat. “The professionals are good at doing their very own make-up – there are not any make-up artists round of their competitors world anyway – and whereas the orchestra and the dwell viewers add an terrible lot to the present, it’s finally concerning the dancing and that’s the best problem.

“Dance is bodily and requires shut partnerships. In Latin dances there’s a bit extra freedom, however in sure dances you actually have to be in maintain, it’s about touching and holding one another and also you’re sweating. How can that occur?”

Though it’s a tough conundrum, Arlene can’t think about circumstances the place the present gained’t be on TV this September. “Strictly has some of the very best minds within the trade and they’re busy figuring out a manner of holding the competitors,” she insists.

“It was very a lot less complicated within the earlier days of Strictly with a smaller viewers, fewer cameras, so I’m positive they will be in a position to suppose of one thing to get the present again up and operating in some type, and I’m positive audiences who’re actually being starved of leisure will embrace no matter they’re provided, even when it’s not the largest Strictly that has ever occurred. They will do one thing this yr.”

Arlene thinks that the brand new 2020 model of Strictly will rely closely on the tales of the movie star contestants and the ability of the skilled dancers.

“A big half of the present is concerning the celebs, whether or not they’re humorous, struggling or good while you don’t anticipate it, the sudden surprises, it’s about these human beings,” says Arlene.

“The professionals are at all times unbelievable to watch, and the present has probably the most superb skilled dancers in the mean time – I might most likely watch Johannes (Radebe) dance 24 hours a day! I believe you may see extra of them and Strictly will flip right into a a human drama relatively than being concerning the glitz, glamour and sparkle. You’ll be able to be entertained by discovering one thing you haven’t seen earlier than.”



Arlene is busy in lockdown in the mean time, working on a musical and a “TV drama with dance”, the small print of that are nonetheless beneath wraps. She can be focussing on charity work, together with auctioning off the prospect for a winner to have lunch together with her at posh London restaurant, The Ivy in assist of The Nice British Win, which is supporting key employees.

“They’ll get all of the secrets and techniques from my life, Strictly, Sizzling Gossip and the massive movies I’ve labored on, it’s a particular prize and anybody can enter to ask me something they need about present enterprise!”

To be in with an opportunity of successful lunch with Arlene, click on right here. Strictly Come Dancing ought to be again on our screens within the autumn.