Former Strictly Come Dancing pro proposes changes to 2020 format

With Strictly Come Dancing 2020 Foxtrotting ever nearer within the schedules, it’s nonetheless not clear if decide Bruno Tonioli will seem on the sequence.

And whereas many have prompt replacements for the Italian dancer, former Strictly skilled Natalie Lowe has proposed a wholly new system.

Chatting on FUBAR Radio, Lowe prompt Bruno Tonioli’s substitute might be a special ex-Strictly pro every week.

“I’d love to see ex-professionals sit in that fourth chair each week,” Lowe, who left the present in 2017 after seven sequence, mentioned.

Lowe additionally strongly hinted she’d tackle the function if requested by producers.

“I like Strictly, I like every part about dance. I feel it’s actually a very good constructive factor in the event you can relate to the celeb that’s going by way of every week,” she mentioned.

“We’ve been there, we are able to assist. You could be compassionate, you could be encouraging however give constructive criticism. That’s how I’d be as a decide if I used to be requested to be on it. I’d love to. Who would flip that job down? I imply it’s received to be probably the most wonderful place to be in.”

LA-based Tonioli – who has appeared in yearly of Strictly Come Dancing for the reason that present began in 2004 – could also be compelled to skip the upcoming sequence if present quarantine guidelines stay by way of this Autumn.

Throughout the identical interview, Lowe additionally weighed in on the latest experiences Strictly could be introducing same-sex {couples} for the primary time within the present’s historical past.

“Dance is a type of expression and so long as you’re expressing the music and also you’re creating, I simply assume that’s the place we’re at now, completely. I’m all for it!” she mentioned.

“I feel every part is a course of. Every thing occurs when it’s prepared. I don’t know like, if it was meant to occur perhaps it was meant to occur two or three years in the past, but it surely hasn’t, so I’m simply totally prepared to embrace it as and when it’s prepared. No time like the current. Let’s get it occurring!”

Strictly Come Dancing will return to BBC One this autumn. In the event you’re on the lookout for extra to watch try our TV information.