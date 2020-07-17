Former Strictly pro says Bruno Tonioli provides “leisure value but nothing else”

Strictly Come Dancing skilled Ian Waite stated choose Bruno Tonioli is barely good for “leisure value”.

The liveliest member of the judging panel has been certainly one of Strictly Come Dancing‘s greatest personalities because the very starting, but his involvement within the 2020 collection is unsure on account of journey restrictions necessitated by coronavirus.

Tonioli had beforehand deliberate to look on each Strictly Come Dancing and the US model Dancing with the Stars, flying backwards and forwards every week to take action.

When requested in regards to the choose’s potential absence throughout an interview FUBAR Radio’s Entry All Areas, Strictly choreographer and former pro Waite appeared remarkably unconcerned.

He stated: “Would you like the trustworthy reality? I like Bruno for the leisure value, but nothing else. He doesn’t actually say something technical. He’s not likely the technician of the panel.

“It’s like, what number of arms can I flail round and the way expressive can I be?”

Waite has competed in a number of collection of Strictly Come Dancing, securing a second place place with athlete Denise Lewis within the first collection and reaching third place the next 12 months with presenter Zoe Ball.

His newest feedback aren’t the primary time that he’s spoken candidly about colleagues on Strictly, including that it has induced some stress prior to now.

“There are some professionals who don’t such as you saying something in opposition to them, but they’ll stuff it,” he stated.

Strictly will look totally different this 12 months, as it is going to be the primary collection to forego a dwell studio viewers and the present’s group routines might be pre-recorded in isolation.

Among the many contestants, there are rumoured to be two same-sex {couples}, together with an all-male and all-female pairing, with the present packing a smaller line-up general.

