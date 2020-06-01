Former T-ara Member Han Areum Announces Birth Of First Child

Han Areum has introduced the start of her first little one!

On June 1, Han Areum took to her private Instagram account to share cute images of her new child son and husband bonding with the caption, “Could 31, 2020, our miracle is born.”

She went on to say, “I began feeling contractions on Could 29 and got here to the hospital, and attributable to issues, we determined to go along with a C-section on the third day and mentioned howdy to our child. I questioned if I put him by greater than he wanted to. However then I realized our child was born massive and wholesome at 4 kilograms (roughly 8.82 kilos).”

She continued, “I ponder should you didn’t come out since you didn’t need to make me undergo. You’re my small and valuable son. I hope to recuperate quickly so I can feed you. That is the beginning for our household of three. My loving household. The 2 males I like. Honey, you probably did effectively too. Our child. You went by a lot. I like you.”

Han Areum tied the knot along with her husband in October 2019.

Congratulations to the glad household!

