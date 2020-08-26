Former T-ara Member Soyeon Announces Solo Debut

Former T-ara member Soyeon will probably be making her solo debut!

On August 25, a supply from Soyeon’s company Assume Leisure revealed, “Soyeon is engaged on a solo album with the purpose of an October launch.”

Soyeon made her debut as a member of T-ara in 2009, and she or he left MBK Leisure in 2017. Though there have been studies final 12 months that she could be releasing an album to rejoice her 10th debut anniversary, there had been no official affirmation of an album launch till now. In July, Soyeon signed with Assume Leisure, and she or he not too long ago appeared on MBC’s “Radio Star” and “The King of Masked Singer.”

Are you excited for Soyeon’s solo debut?

