Former T-ara Member Soyeon Signs With New Agency

After parting methods with T-ara and MBK Leisure in 2017, Soyeon has formally joined a brand new company.

On July 11, Assume Leisure introduced that Soyeon has signed an unique contract with their company and promised to assist her in varied fields in order that she will flourish in some ways.

After debuting as a member of T-ara in 2009, Soyeon appeared in varied works, such because the drama “Haeundae Lovers,” net drama “Candy Temptation (literal translation), and selection present “Buying King.”

Assume Leisure is at present residence to a lot of celebrities, together with comic Kim Received Hyo, actor Lee Chul Min, and singer Kim Ho Joong.

Are you wanting ahead to Soyeon’s future actions?

