Former tennis player Boris Becker was sentenced to two and a half years in prison

Boris Becker, sentenced to two and a half years of pressure (REUTERS / Peter Cziborra)

Former number 1 and winner of 49 titles Boris Becker received a severe setback when he was sentenced this Friday to two and a half years in prison for illicitly transferring large sums of money and concealing assets to file for bankruptcy.

The Leimen-born, who shone as a tennis player from his start as a professional in 1984 and winner of three Wimbledons, was convicted earlier this month of four counts under the Bankruptcy Law and faced a maximum sentence of seven years in jail. After hearing the arguments of the prosecution and the defense, Judge Deborah Taylor announced the sentence.

Becker, 54, finally was convicted of transferring hundreds of thousands of dollars from his business account to other accounts after his bankruptcy in June 2017, like those of his ex-wife Barbara and that of his current partner Sharlely “Lilly” Becker. According to his profile on the official website of the ATP (Association of Tennis Professionals) he won just over 25 million dollars in prize money between his singles and doubles career.

During the sentencing hearing, prosecutor Rebecca Chalkley said Becker acted “deliberately and dishonestly” and that he “continues to try to blame others.” His lawyer, Jonathan Laidlaw, for his part, requested leniency, assuring that his client had not spent money on a “luxury lifestyle” but on child support, rent and legal expenses. “He suffered public humiliation,” said the defendant, who also claimed to have no potential for future income. He also denied all charges, saying he had cooperated with trustees charged with seizing his assets, including offering his wedding ring, and that he acted on expert advice.

Although the jury of the Royal Court of Southwark, in London, acquitted him of 20 other charges (not having awarded his prizes, including two Wimbledon trophies and an Olympic gold medal, among others), Boris was convicted of not declaring a property in Germany and concealing a bank loan of 825,000 euros ($871,000) and shares in a technology company.

The entire case stemmed from a 4.6 million euro bank loan in 2013, as well as the 1.6 million he borrowed from a British businessman a year later, according to trial testimony.

*With AP information

