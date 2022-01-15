Former tennis player Chris Evert announced that she was diagnosed with ovarian cancer

Former tennis player Chris Evert announced that she has ovarian cancer

Former tennis player Chris Evert, eighteen times Grand Slam champion, reported this Friday that she was diagnosed with ovarian cancer and said she decided to share the news in hopes of helping others.

“I wanted to share my stage 1 ovarian cancer diagnosis, as a way to help others,” Evert wrote in a statement posted on Twitter.

“I feel very lucky that it was caught early and I look forward to positive results of my chemotherapy plan.

“Thank you all for respecting my need to focus on my health and treatment plan. You will see me appear from home on occasion during the coverage of ESPN of the Australian Open.

The eighteen-time Grand Slam champion shared the news with optimism on her social networks, since the disease was discovered early

Evert, 67, expanded on his diagnosis in an article published on the website of ESPN which pointed out that, in many cases, ovarian cancer is not detected until it is at a later and less treatable stage.

Evert’s younger sister, Jeanne Evert Dubin, he died of the same disease in February 2020 at the age of 62.

In October, Evert discovered through enhanced genetic testing that she, too, was at risk and her cancer was diagnosed in December after undergoing a preventive hysterectomy, according to his article on ESPN.

He began the first of six planned rounds of chemotherapy and no cancer has been detected anywhere else in his body.

“I have lived a very charmed life,” Evert noted. “Now I have some challenges ahead of me. But it comforts me to know that chemotherapy is to make sure the cancer doesn’t come back.”

Chris Evert, is eighteen times Grand Slam champion

Evert was a dominant figure in women’s tennis in the 1970s, winning 157 WTA singles titles and reaching at least the semi-finals in 52 of the 56 Grand Slam tournaments she entered.

Her two-handed backhand and ruthless precision from the baseline influenced generations of players.

Her rivalry with Martina Navratilova, which spans from 1973 to 1988 and includes 14 Grand Slam final meetings, is one of the greatest in the sport’s history.

since he retired, Evert has worked as a TV commentator and has also mentored talented young players. navigating the early stages of their WTA careers.

(With information from AFP)

