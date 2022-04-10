Former Tomb Raider Writer Hopes To Find A ‘Complete’ Lara Croft In Next Game

Rhianna Pratchett wrote the trilogy that was the reboot for the popular treasure hunter.

Shadow of the Tomb Raider

The saga of our popular treasure hunter is now over 25 years old and, as has happened with other long-running franchises, its latest installments a reboot for Lara Croft and the Tomb Raider series. Crystal Dynamics’ 2013 title, Rise of the Tomb Raider and Shadow of the Tomb Raider make up the trilogy written by Rhianna Pratchett who narrated the beginnings of the adventurer.

It will be Crystal Dynamics who will return to develop the new installment of Lara, in a title that we recently learned is being developed in Unreal Engine 5. Rhianna Pratchett has spoken about this new game, although is not working in the gamehas confessed to being really excited to see the focus they will give to Lara.

In an interview with Eurogamer during the BAFTA awards gala where Returnal won game of the year, the writer acknowledged that he would like to see Lara “enjoy what she does a little”. Pratchett has acknowledged that when they wrote the reboot of the saga, Lara was on her way to becoming ‘Tomb Raider’ and traits like her tenacity, bravery and resourcefulness were “surfacing“.

In the trilogy, his tenacity, bravery and resourcefulness were coming to the surface“I want to see it complete, saying daring phrases and all those things that I would have loved to write. But you know, she wasn’t at that stage yet, yet. I didn’t have enough confidence“, said Pratchett, who has shared his excitement at how well received the trilogy was among the fans. At the ceremony, Pratchett presented the BAFTA to the game with the best narrative, an award that Unpacking took. If you want to know more about the latest adventure of Lara Croft, remember that in 3DJuegos you have available our analysis of Shadow of the Tomb Raider.

