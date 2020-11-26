Former U-KISS Member Eli Announces Divorce

Former U-Kiss member Eli and Ji Yeon Soo have parted methods after six years of marriage.

Eli wrote a message to his followers on Instagram concerning the matter.

The complete put up is under:

Hey everybody. 2020 has been a tough 12 months for all of us. I’ve some information I want to share with all of you… My spouse and I’ve determined to separate. I’m at the moment within the US and Michael resides along with his mother in Korea. Although I’m unable to see Michael for the time being I’ll go to see him each time I can and take a look at my hardest to be the daddy determine that he wants. I don’t know what the long run has in retailer however I pray that Michael and his mother can be pleased. We’re really grateful for all your help through the years and I apologize that issues ended this manner.

Eli and Ji Yeon Soo registered for marriage in June 2014. That they had a son in 2015, they usually formally held a marriage ceremony in 2017. Three years after their marriage ceremony, they determined to go separate methods.

Supply (1)

High Picture Credit score: Xportsnews