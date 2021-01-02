Former Union Minister Buta Singh, who was an 8-time MP from Congress, died at the age of 86

Buta Singh passes away, latest news: Former Union Minister and 8-time MP, Congress leader Buta Singh passed away on Saturday. He was 86 years old. He was running ill for a long time. News ANI has given information about the death of former Union Minister Buta Singh. He was elected as an MP 8 times and he held important responsibilities several times while holding the post of Union Minister. Also Read – Early morning rains in Delhi, NCR, cold winds continue to rage in North India

Former Union Minister, former MP from Rajasthan and Congress leader Buta Singh passes away.
– ANI (@ANI) January 2, 2021

Singh was elected to Lokbha from Sadhana constituency for the first time. He was associated with the Congress party after Jawaharlal Nehru became Prime Minister. He has been very close to former Prime Ministers Indira Gandhi and Rajiv Gandhi.

Former Union Home Minister and senior Dalit leader of Congress Party Sardar Buta Singh was born on 21 March 1934 in Mustafapur village in Jalandhar district of Punjab.

Buta Singh has been the Minister of Agriculture from 1984 to 1986 and Home Minister from 1986 to 1989 in Rajiv Gandhi’s government. Buta Singh has been elected to the Lok Sabha eight times between the years 1962 and 2004. Congress leader Buta Singh was the Governor of Bihar from the year 2004 to 2006. He has also been the chairman of the National Commission for Scheduled Castes from the year 2007 to 2010. Buta Singh left the Congress and joined the Samajwadi Party during the Lok Sabha elections in 2014.