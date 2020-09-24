Former Union Minister Sharad Yadav’s condition stable, continuous improvement in health

Sharad Yadav Health: The daughter of former Union Minister and Socialist leader Sharad Yadav said that his father’s condition is stable and his health is improving. He thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and many other leaders for asking his father for his well-being and for constantly getting information about his health. Yadav has been running ill for some time. He is admitted in a private hospital in the capital. Also Read – Demand of SP President Akhilesh Yadav- PM Cares Fund should be made Janata Care Fund, because …

Sharad Yadav's daughter Subhashini Raj Rao issued a statement saying, "My father has been unwell for a long time." I would like to say that he is stable and on the path of improvement. I am sure that he will return home on the strength of your blessings, prayers and of course his own will. "He said," I am grateful to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Health Minister Harsh Vardhan who have not I have not only inquired about the health of my father but are also in regular contact with the hospital authorities.

Rao told that these leaders not only prayed for the speedy recovery of Sharad Yadav but also assured every help. He also thanked Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, Congress and all senior leaders of various parties for taking care of Sharad Yadav's health.