Former UP Chief Minister Kalyan Singh also became Corona positive, Defense Minister Rajnath Singh knows his condition …

UP Coronavirus News: The number of corona infections in the country is increasing rapidly. Everyone from common to special people are coming in the grip of uncontrolled coronavirus. Now former UP Chief Minister Kalyan Singh (Kalyan Singh) has also been hit by Corona. Kalyan Singh's grandson and Uttar Pradesh Minister of State for Technical and Medical Education Sandeep Singh has given information about this by tweeting.

– Sandeep Singh (@thisissanjubjp) September 14, 2020

He said in the tweet, ‘News has been received of former Chief Minister and former Governor, Rajasthan, and senior leader and our guide revered Babuji Mr. Kalyan Singh ji being Kovid-19 positive. I pray to Lord Rama to get well soon. We wish you all the best with you. ”About 88 years old Singh has been admitted to Lucknow-based SGPGI.

SGPGI director R.K. Dhiman said that the former chief minister was admitted at around 6:30 pm after being infected with Kovid-19. He said that Singh had fever, dry cough and difficulty in breathing for the last two days. His condition is stable and his blood oxygen level is 97 percent. After a blood test and a chest CT scan, he has been kept in the ICU for close monitoring.

On the other hand, Defense Minister Rajnath Singh also called Kalyan Singh’s son Rajvir Singh to know the condition of the former Chief Minister. Rajnath Singh tweeted, ‘After getting the news of senior BJP leader and former Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, Mr. Kalyan Singh being corona positive, I spoke to his son Rajveer Singh on the phone to know his skill. Kalyan Singh ji as soon as possible be healthy and longevity is a prayer to God.

Please tell that more than 80 thousand people have died due to corona virus in the country and so far more than 49 lakh people have been infected by it.