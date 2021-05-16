Former UP Suggest Basic SMA Kazmi Killed In Highway Coincidence | Lucknow Information – Instances Of India

Initially posted 2014-11-25 19:17:54.

PRATAPGARH (UP): Former Uttar Pradesh suggest basic S M A Kazmi used to be these days killed and 3 others have been injured when the automobile they have been travelling in rammed right into a tree in Hatigawan house, a senior police officer stated right here.

In line with deputy Superintendent of Police S P Tomar, the driving force misplaced keep watch over whilst he swerved the automobile to steer clear of hitting a motorcyclist and rammed into the tree close to Bhadri this afternoon.

He stated that 3 extra automobile occupants — Shakeel Ahmad, Shakir Ahmad and Syed Iqbal — have been injured within the twist of fate and feature been referred to a sanatorium in Allahabad.

The twist of fate came about when Kazmi used to be returning to Lucknow from Allahabad.