Former vice president of Cruz Azul was prosecuted for his possible involvement in the crime of human trafficking

They arrested Víctor “N”, former legal representative of Cruz Azul (Photo: Attorney General’s Office)

On the afternoon of Sunday, June 12, the Attorney General of Mexico City (FGJCDMX) announced that he initiated criminal proceedings against Victor Manuel “N”who held the position of vice president within the Blue Cross Cooperativefor his probable participation in the crime of falsehood before authorities.

Based on early research, it was argued that Víctor “N” would have shared statements that could be false in relation to an illegal act that occurred in March 2017in that year began the research folder against him for probable participation in the crime of human trafficking.

In the first instance, he did not prosecute the case, but with the recent reports it was specified that the sports director should be prosecuted by the corresponding authorities because of his omission in not providing true information that would be relating him to the crime of human trafficking.

Víctor Manuel “N” was arrested for alleged falsehood before authorities by the Investigative Police (PDI) (Photo: Attorney General’s Office)

The capital’s FGJ prosecuted the former vice president of Cruz Azul, a control judge ruled that Víctor “N” was linked to said crime and his sentence was determined. precautionary measure of justified preventive detention which will be fulfilled in North Men’s Preventive Prison.

The first inquiries against the former member of the team of The Celestial Machine started in October 2021 when the Territorial Investigation Prosecutor of the Cuauhtémoc mayor’s office began the investigation folder against him for the irregularities in his statements that showed possible falsehood before authorities.

For this reason, an arrest warrant was issued against Víctor Manuel “N”, it was the Investigation police (PDI) who carried out the arrest of the person involved; It was held last Friday, June 10. in the colony Polanco of the mayor’s office Miguel Hidalgo from Mexico City around 2:30 p.m., according to the National Registry of Detentions of the Ministry of Citizen Security.

Víctor “N” Garcés was legal director during the management of Billy Álvarez in Cruz Azul (Photo: Cuartoscuro)

Since then, he remained in the penitentiary center awaiting the determination of the control judge. Now the authorities will an investigation into the case of human trafficking carried out in 2017 and that they would be relating to Víctor “N”.

The first reports also argued that there will be a period of one month from the date of the beginning of the investigation so that complementary information can be provided to the case. Other crimes for which the former member of the Cruz Azul cooperative would be investigated are: money launderingorganized crime and likely tax fraudso the legal process could take longer than the judge determined for the situation of the crime of false information and human trafficking.

Cruz Azul is going through an internal crisis due to problems with the previous board led by Billy Álvarez (Photo: Instagram/@cruzazul)

Víctor Garcés held the position of legal director of Cruz Azul until 2011 when he left the club; Although he was away from La Noria, he returned to the club’s board in 2019, but his reception was not to the liking of the fans because there was already talk of his involvement in fraudulent crimes, which were already being investigated. . In addition, within Mexican soccer he is known as one of the sports directors who promoted the practice “gentlemen’s agreement” with La Noria players.

Garcés worked during the management of Guillermo Billy Álvarezwho is also a fugitive from justice after leaving the team in August 2020 and who is being investigated by Interpol for his alleged involvement in money laundering and carrying out illicit operations in the administration of the team cement.

