Former Warner Bros. Records Chairman/CEO Russ Thyret Dies at 75

Russ Thyret, one of many prime executives throughout Warner Bros. Records’ golden age of the Nineteen Seventies and Nineteen Eighties, handed away early Friday after an extended sickness, Selection has discovered. He was 76.

Over the course of his 30-year profession with the label, Thyret climbed the ranks from gross sales, advertising and marketing and promotions posts — ultimately heading all three departments — culminating in a run as chairman/CEO from 1995 to 2001. Warner was the one file firm Thyret ever labored for.

The famously bald and bearded government signed Prince to the label (after being introduced a demo by his then-manager Owen Husney and native Minneapolis promotion man Clifford Siegel) and was additionally a famous early champion of Madonna.

“Warner Bros. was at the highest of the listing for us as a house for Prince,” mentioned Husney. “However after Prince and I met Russ and frolicked with him, there was little question the place we’d wind up. Russ was a person of nice intuition and coronary heart. When different labels have been taking us to fabulous eating places to get us to signal, Russ drove us to his home, the place we’d sit on the ground, take heed to music and he’d clarify the enterprise to us. He gave of himself 1000% and that meant the world from two neophytes from Minneapolis.”

When Thyret — pictured above with Fleetwood Mac’s Stevie Nicks in an undated picture — was named Chairman/CEO in 1995, his predecessor Mo Ostin mentioned of Russ, “Russ is a complete file man — good, skilled and well-rounded in each facet. He’s eminently certified… I like the man.”

Mentioned Thyret at the time, “That is my residence, it’s the one file label I’ve ever labored at. To name this chance a dream come true could be a drastic understatement.”

Russ joined Warner Bros. Records in 1971 as a nationwide gross sales rep from the Los Angeles department of the corporate’s distribution wing, WEA. He was a prime government at the corporate throughout the legendary period that it was run by Ostin and president Lenny Waronker, which noticed smash albums from artists starting from the Doobie Brothers and Fleetwood Mac to Prince and Madonna. Nevertheless, the corporate had undergone appreciable upheaval at the time he took the highest submit, with Ostin and Waronker stepping down after a bigger company energy battle at Warner Music. Thyret introduced reduction and stability at the time he was named chairman/CEO; not least of his early accomplishments was securing a brand new deal for R.E.M., one of many firm’s franchise artists.

Thyret left the corporate after the completion of the $106 billion merger between Time Warner and AOL, a deal that led to a number of administration modifications at the mixed firm.

“My strongest ambition has at all times been to serve Warner artists properly, and I go away Warner Bros. hoping I completed that,” mentioned Thyret upon his departure in 2001. “I used to be in awe of Warner Bros. Records the primary day I walked within the door, and in so some ways, I go away much more in awe. It would ceaselessly by a magical reminiscence.”

Mentioned longtime Warner Bros. publicity chief Bob Merlis, “Together with Mo Ostin, I can not consider any government who commanded such a degree of loyalty amongst his employees than Russ did. He believed in his folks they usually, in flip, believed in him.”

He’s survived by his spouse, the previous Rebecca Alvarez, a former secretary at Warner Bros. Records who additionally labored in administration with Stevie Nicks, and his son Russ Thyret Jr. Particulars on a memorial service haven’t been introduced.

Extra reporting by Jem Aswad.