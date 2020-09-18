Former WGA East President Michael Winship Re-Elected to Council

Former Writers Guild of America East president Michael Winship has been re-elected to the guild’s governing council as a contract rep together with 4 different incumbents: Monica Lee Bellais, Lisa Takeuchi Cullen, Kaitlin Fontana and A.M. Houses.

Gina Gionfriddo and Eric Saleh had been additionally elected to open freelance seats. Jason Kim and Benjamin Rosenblum had been additionally searching for freelance seats. Incumbents Gail Lee, Ashley Feinberg and Kelly Stout had been re-elected to workers seats of the council.

The seats are for two-year phrases. Freelance members work in display, tv and new media, and workers members work in tv, radio/audio and digital information retailers underneath the guild’s jurisdiction. New York-based digital information retailers have boosted the membership of the WGA East considerably by greater than 2,000 with unionization victories lately with Vox Media, Onion Inc., HuffPost, Vice, the Intercept, ThinkProgress, MTV Information, Salon and Slate.

Votes had been solid by 12.09% of the 6,208 eligible voters. The WGA East doesn’t launch numerical voting outcomes. The poll depend was supervised by Votenet Options.

Winship was elected president of the WGA East’s governing council in 2007, lower than two months earlier than a 100-day strike that started on Nov. 5, 2007. After serving 5 consecutive phrases — making him the second-longest tenured president in WGA East historical past behind Herb Sargent — Winship determined not to search a sixth time period in 2017 and Beau Willimon turned president after working for the workplace unopposed. Willimon was re-elected with out opposition final yr to a second two-year time period.

Winship spent most of his presidency working as a senior author for the Invoice Moyers-hosted public TV sequence “Moyers & Firm” and for its web site, BillMoyers.com.