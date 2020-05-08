Former WME Agent Duncan Millership Joins Anonymous Content – Variety

Duncan Millership has joined Anonymous Content as a supervisor.

Millership is becoming a member of the corporate from WME the place he was a accomplice and represented expertise equivalent to Hugh Jackman, Richard Madden, Matthew Rhys, Pedro Pascal, Nick Jonas, Helena Bonham Carter and Jonathan Pryce.

The information comes as WME introduced it might be chopping 20 % of its workers subsequent week. Millership was anticipated to be one of many expertise brokers within the combine. Earlier than being let go, nonetheless, WME gave him the chance to discover a new job, and he ultimately settled at Anonymous Content.

Millership joined WME in 2011, having moved to Los Angeles from London in 2009. Previous to WME, he was a expertise supervisor at Administration 360 and was previously head of the expertise division at United Brokers within the U.Ok.

Among the purchasers Millership additionally repped embrace Alfred Molina, Jesse Spencer, Kevin McKidd, Jessica Brown Findlay, Damson Idris, Tom Hollander and Dan Levy.

Rumors about WME’s layoffs and who will likely be let go have been milling round for a number of days, leaving many staffers pissed off and unsure. Some senior staff have been making an attempt to assist those that will likely be affected discover jobs as brokers, expertise managers or govt at different firms.