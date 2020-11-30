Former Wonder Girls Member Hyerim Reveals She Felt Insecure After Meeting TWICE’s Jihyo For 1st Time As JYP Trainee

Former Wonder Girls member Hyerim opened up about her tough first day as a trainee at JYP Leisure.

On the November 29 episode of KBS 2TV’s “On Dream Faculty,” Hyerim provided recommendation and phrases of encouragement to highschool seniors who’re at the moment getting ready for the CSAT (Korea’s annual faculty entrance examination).

Talking about her personal expertise as an idol trainee, Hyerim shared, “Ever since I used to be younger, I cherished singing and dancing. After college, I spent extra time singing and dancing in entrance of the mirror than I did learning, and I dreamed of changing into a lady group member.”

“I heard that JYP was holding an audition in Hong Kong,” she continued, “so I made a decision to check out. I needed to go away my family and friends behind and go [to Korea] by myself, however the purpose I used to be in a position to do it as a result of I needed to turn into a singer it doesn’t matter what.”

Nevertheless, Hyerim went on to admit, “Once I look again on my time as a trainee, not all of it was pleased and joyful. I nonetheless bear in mind my first day as a trainee. It was Valentine’s Day, February 14, 2007.”

“I cried on my very first day of coaching,” she revealed. “As a result of once I was [an ordinary student] in Hong Kong, I assumed I used to be the prettiest and one of the best dancer. However as quickly as I arrived on the follow room on my first day, everybody was so significantly better than me, and so they have been all so fairly.”

She then talked about TWICE’s Jihyo specifically, recalling, “TWICE’s Jihyo was there on the time. Her eyes have been a lot larger than mine. I’d thought I had the most important eyes [out of anyone I knew], however her eyes have been even larger. She was so fairly, and he or she was so proficient. So I began feeling actually insecure, and I felt like I had turn into very small abruptly. My vanity actually plummeted. I felt like a fish in a small pond who had been moved to an enormous ocean.”

Nevertheless, Hyerim’s story had a cheerful ending: regardless of initially feeling discouraged, she put in loads of arduous work as a trainee and efficiently managed to debut as a Wonder Girls member in 2010.

