Former Wonder Girls Member Hyerim To Publish Her 1st Book

Former Wonder Girls member Hyerim will quickly be a printed writer!

In accordance with her company rrr Leisure, Hyerim can be publishing her first ebook of essays on August 14. The upcoming ebook, which is entitled “Simply Preserve Swimming” in English (the Korean title’s literal translation is “Although I’m Nonetheless Treading Water”), will function essays about Hyerim’s experiences with love and interpersonal relationships.

rrr Leisure acknowledged, “It’s a ebook that conveys messages of help and encouragement to individuals who, as a result of they’re exhausted by their lives and relationships, are in want of heat consolation.”

The company went on, “The textual content information intimately the enjoyment and the ache that [Hyerim] felt as a consequence of love, and it’ll show that phrases have the facility to heal and to assist individuals rise once more.”

Final month, Hyerim tied the knot together with her longtime boyfriend Shin Min Chul, who not too long ago joined her at her former bandmate Yubin‘s newly established company.

Watch Hyerim and her husband Shin Min Chul on the MBC actuality present “Don’t Be Jealous” beneath!

Watch Now

Supply (1)