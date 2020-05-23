Former Wonder Girls Member Sunye Shows Love For Yubin’s Comeback + Yubin Responds

Years after their official disbandment, the Wonder Girls love remains to be going sturdy!

On Might 21, Yubin made her comeback with the brand new digital single “yaya (ME TIME),” which she carried out for the primary time on Mnet’s “M Countdown” that very same day.

The next day, Sunye took to Instagram to affectionately present her help for her former bandmate. Referencing Yubin’s new place as head of her personal company rrr Leisure, Sunye posted a number of screenshots of Yubin’s “M Countdown” efficiency and wrote, “rrr Leisure’s CEO. Is it allowed to be this cute and attractive and funky on the similar time?”

She went on so as to add within the hashtags, “Congratulations, unnie,” “yaya (ME TIME),” and “[this song] is getting me hyped!!!”

A couple of hours later, Yubin returned the love by leaving a remark with a heart-filled string of emojis.

In case you haven’t already seen it, you’ll be able to take a look at Yubin’s new music video for “yaya (ME TIME)” right here!