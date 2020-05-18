Former WWE Star Missing After Swimming At The Beach With His Son

In keeping with TMZ, Shad Gaspard and his son had been with a gaggle of swimmers once they had been caught in a powerful rip present within the late afternoon. An official from the L.A. Fireplace Division advised the media he believes Gaspard “did submerge.” One other large wave additionally reportedly crashed down on Gaspard, and that was reportedly the final time he was seen. A witness additionally claims that Gaspard instantly signaled to rescuers to avoid wasting his son earlier than attending to him.