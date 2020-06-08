Former X1 Members Kim Woo Seok And Han Seung Woo Share Cute Reunion At “Inkigayo”

VICTON’s Han Seung Woo shared a brand new photograph with UP10TION’s Kim Woo Seok!

On June 7, Han Seung Woo posted a photograph of himself with Kim Woo Seok on his Instagram Tales. He wrote, “It’s been some time. Seok continues to get prettier by day…”

The photograph was taken backstage at “Inkigayo” on June 7.

The 2 idols are former members of X1, a gaggle shaped by means of Mnet’s “Produce X 101.” Kim Woo Seok not too long ago made his solo debut with “Crimson Moon,” whereas Han Seung Woo returned with VICTON for his or her second single “Mayday.”