Former Xbox Director Shares His Thoughts On The PS5 Controller

Sony simply these days unveiled the PlayStation 5’s new DualSense controller, and it is extremely placing. The controller strays from customized with its two-toned design, while it moreover sports activities actions haptic feedback that Sony says will help construct up immersion for next-generation titles.

Numerous different folks had lots to say in regards to the controller, and now a former director at Xbox has weighed in collectively along with his concepts as neatly. Albert Penello, who led the promoting and product planning divisions at Xbox for the Xbox 360 and Xbox One generations, has commented that he most frequently like’s Sony’s “futuristic” design, nonetheless he has some reservations, too.

The PS5’s DualSense controller

After nearly 18 years with Microsoft, Penello left the company in Might 2018 to enroll in Amazon, the place he’s not too long ago working on “cool secret stuff.” Amazon is planning to go large on gaming with a model new streaming supplier and a couple of MMOs in constructing, along with a Lord of the Rings recreation.

