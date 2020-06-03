Former Yuri Holdings CEO Yoo In Suk Pleads Guilty To Charges Related To Burning Sun Controversy

Yoo In Suk, the previous CEO of Yuri Holdings, has pled responsible to expenses together with prostitution mediation and embezzlement.

On the morning of June 3, the Seoul Central District Court docket held the primary listening to for six folks related to the Gangnam membership Burning Sun, together with Yoo In Suk. Their expenses embrace occupational embezzlement, prostitution mediation, violation of the Act on the Aggravated Punishment, and so on. of Particular Financial Crimes, and violation of the Meals Sanitation Act.

Yoo In Suk has been placed on trial on expenses of prostitution mediation (a violation of the Act on the Punishment of Association of Business Intercourse Acts, and so on.). He has been charged with mediating prostitution for overseas buyers (together with a bunch of Japanese businessmen) a complete of 24 occasions from 2015 to 2016, along with former BIGBANG member Seungri.

Yoo In Suk can be charged with occupational embezzlement for utilizing Yuri Holdings’s firm funds to pay when taking part in golf with Senior Superintendent Police Officer Yoon. Yoo In Suk has been described because the “downside solver” of the controversial group chat room together with celebrities corresponding to Seungri, Jung Joon Younger, and Choi Jong Hoon. It was reported through the preliminary Burning Sun controversy that Yoo In Suk was pleasant with Senior Superintendent Yoon, who’s suspected of getting suppressed investigations associated to Burning Sun.

On June 3, Yoo In Suk’s lawyer said, “He pleads responsible to all expenses, and we are going to submit a written assertion that goes into element about issues corresponding to his diploma of involvement and elements that ought to be thought-about within the evaluation of his case.”

His lawyer went on to make clear that whereas Yoo In Suk admits to the costs of embezzlement of Yuri Holdings’s funds, there are points that require a authorized investigation and they are going to be sharing their concrete views with the court docket in a while.

The second listening to shall be held on June 22. In the meantime, Seungri, who was indicted on suspicions of prostitution mediation together with Yoo In Suk, enlisted within the army in March and shall be tried within the army courts.

Supply (1) (2)