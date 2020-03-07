Formula 1 2020 calendar: Watch on TV and live stream, Sky Sports and Channel 4 listings, highlights, UK times

The 2020 Formula 1 season is screeching into view with a stack of explosive storylines set to take centre stage this 12 months.

Sizzling-shot Charles Leclerc has made waves with Ferrari, placing Sebastian Vettel below stress in consequence.

Six-time world champion Lewis Hamilton will probably be aiming to degree Michael Schumacher’s legendary complete of seven titles, however can he obtain the seismic feat?

Elsewhere, Purple Bull star Max Verstappen will hope to interrupt the dominance of Ferrari and Mercedes whereas his former teammate Daniel Ricciardo will probably be decided to shut the hole with Renault.

RadioTimes.com brings you the complete 2020 Formula 1 season calendar beneath, together with key dates, easy methods to watch and extra.

Formula 1 calendar 2020

Particular person race previews to comply with

15th March – Australian Grand Prix

22nd March – Bahrain Grand Prix

fifth April – Vietnam Grand Prix

19th April – Chinese language Grand Prix

third Might – Netherlands Grand Prix

10th Might – Spanish Grand Prix

24th Might – Monaco Grand Prix

seventh June – Azerbaijan Grand Prix

14th June – Canadian Grand Prix

28th June – French Grand Prix

fifth July – Austrian Grand Prix

19th July – British Grand Prix

2nd August – Hungarian Grand Prix

30th August – Belgian Grand Prix

sixth September – Italian Grand Prix

20th September – Singapore Grand Prix

27th September – Russian Grand Prix

11th October – Japanese Grand Prix

25th October – United States Grand Prix

1st November – Mexican Grand Prix

15th November – Brazilian Grand Prix

29th November – Abu Dhabi Grand Prix

The best way to watch Formula 1 on TV and live stream

Sky Sports F1 may have live protection of each race within the 2020 season.

Sky prospects can add the whole sports activities package deal to their deal or select particular person sports activities similar to Formula 1.

Should you don’t have Sky, you’ll be able to watch races by means of NOW TV.

You may get a Sky Sports day go, a week go or a month go, all while not having a contract.

Who received the 2019 Formula 1 season?

Lewis Hamilton secured his sixth World Driver’s Championship title in 2019, taking him to inside yet one more championship of Michael Schumacher’s legendary complete of seven.

A Mercedes driver has now received the final six F1 seasons consecutively with Hamilton claiming 5 of them and Nico Rosberg’s triumph sandwiched within the center.