Formula 1 chose 10 historic mistakes on the track: Senna, Schumacher, Mansell and Hakkinen were not saved

Above, from left to right: Ayrton Senna and Mika Hakkinen. Bottom left to right: Michael Schumacher and Nigel Mansell

Less and less is missing for the start of the season of the Formula 1 and the category published a compilation of various unforced errors in the last four decades and world champions such as Michael Schumacher, Ayrton Senna, Nigel Mansell y Mika Hakkinen. The compilation showed driving failures that remained in history, either from top drivers or others who passed through the Máxima with sorrow and without glory.

It is a video of more than 14 minutes with a ranking of ten mistakes that, since they are not voluntary, attract attention because some were rude if the level of the protagonist is considered. A moment of lack of concentration, excesses or a poorly pressed button on modern steering wheels that look like spaceships can end up with a broken car and the driver out of the race.

In 10th place appears Schumi himself who caused a crash in China 2005. It was in the Warm Up, which was a preliminary test that took place on Sunday mornings. It was to check that everything was in good condition in the cars. In a high-speed place, the German, who was already a seven-time champion, moved his Ferrari to the left and did not see that the Dutchman was coming at speed Christian Albers, who rammed him with his Minardi. The Kaiser later admitted responsibility for him.

In position 9 was the Spanish Peter of the Rose, which from the local in the extinct street circuit located in the port area of ​​Valencia, continued long with the HRT and collided with the defenses. “I will never forget this mistake. It is the first error that I have due to a lack of concentration, ”he lamented.

In the 8 figure the Italian Ivan Capelli, who in Monaco 1992 crashed in one of the slowest curves of the traditional track in the Principality and left his Ferrari with two wheels in the air. They added an oversight in the Parabolic curve of Monza, Italy, before the eyes of the typhoid.

For the seventh location there were two unusual failures of David Coulthard, who in 1995 played his second season with Williams, then one of the strongest teams along with Benetton. Also in Monza, the Scotsman was the fastest in qualifying and first got confused on the previous lap when entering the opposite straight, but at the start there was an accident, the race was neutralized and in the relaunch the Briton started again go ahead. He led the race, although again he went out in the same place.

In sixth place, the memory corresponded to a Latin American, Pastor Maldonado. The Venezuelan raced in 2014 for Lotus-Renault and in China he had an incredible blooper: he crashed on entering the pits. The mechanics face of him said it all.

The top five was completed by Coulthard, who made merits for it because on the Adelaide street in Australia, he was also unable to enter the pits and rammed the defenses before turning right at low speed. He damaged the left front suspension of his Williams and retired. In 1996, the Scot was replaced in the English team by the Canadian Jacques Villeneuve.

Fourth place was dedicated to Nigel Mansell, one of the best brokers of the eighties and first half of the nineties. The English champion in 1992 had a Sunday to forget three years earlier in Estoril, Portugal. He first missed his pit stop by braking in the wrong place and was black flagged, which he didn’t respect and then ended up crashing into Ayrton Sennawho with his McLaren fought for the title against his arch-rival, Alain Prost.

The podium was completed by the French Romain Grosjean who in Azerbaijan 2018, with the safety car on the track, ended up against the wall after a strange maneuver when trying to maintain the temperature of the tires. The Gaul smashed the front of the Haas off of him. A bad memory for the driver who runs in IndyCar today.

Segundo was another historic heavyweight like Mika Hakkinen, who in 1999 defended the crown with the McLaren-Mercedes and had two errors in Italian racetracks where he received all against Ferrari. First in the Dino and Enzo Ferrari of Imola in which the San Marino Grand Prix was held and he had a mistake in the middle of the main straight. Then in Monza he was also left out due to another mistake and there he already broke out with the anger, threw away his gloves and then he was seen kneeling in impotence. However, that year he was two-time champion.

And in number 1, someone who was very difficult to fail as Ayrton Senna and it was with his most remembered failure, when he finished against the guardrail in Monaco 1988, a race that he won by a great advantage over Prost, but he was left empty-handed. However, in that season the Brazilian captured the first of his three titles and he is still the most winner in history in Monte Carlo with six victories between 1987 and 1993 inclusive.

