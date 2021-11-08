Formula 1: Fans formed a gigantic tricolor flag in the run-up to the Mexican Grand Prix

Spectators are ready to enjoy the car show (Photo: Henry Romero / REUTERS)

The wait is over and everything is ready for the Grand Prix of Mexico is carried out. Thousands of fans have gathered at the Hermanos Rodríguez Racetrack to witness the actions of the best motorsport in the world. The local stands await a historic result from the Mexican Sergio Czech Pérez, who is in search of obtaining a first place in Aztec territory.

As part of the dynamics prepared for this great event, the organizers gave T-shirts with the colors green, white and red to the almost 40 thousand fans so that the characteristic flag of Mexico can be seen in the stands.

This dynamic call “Green Band” It was announced by the GP organization for a few weeks. It was intended that people come to the Sun Forum With the national colors, however, the organizers decided to leave the shirts with the colors of the flag in the places of each of the sections.

The organization of the event gave away shirts with the distinctive colors of the Mexican national flag (Photo: Henry Romero / REUTERS)

With everything ready and waiting for the pilots to take to the track, the spectators began to chant from their seats the “Olé, olé, olé, olé, Czech, Czech” to try to encourage the Mexican in this great challenge.

Within the race the pilots must travel 71 laps to the Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez, each with an approximate distance of 4,304 kilometers. With this, the winner will be the one who finished the 305,354 total kilometers in the shortest possible time.

Friday’s practices at the Mexico City building raised concern in the Red Bull Racing team because Czech suffered an incident and he lost control of his car in one of the most difficult corners, which led him to crash into the retaining wall.. After what happened, the wing of his car was observed damaged, which could cause problems for the Mexican already during the competition this Sunday.

The Austrian team had to check the entire brake, suspension and gear system for possible irreparable damage. The main problem in this accident is that in case it had been necessary to make a replacement, this would imply a penalty from the Formula 1 authorities. However, after forced labor by the team’s mechanics, the RB16B he was ready to return the circuit.

Thousands of fans are waiting for the performance of Checo Pérez (Photo: Infobae)

“I think my wing is not 100 percent, but we will have to see it and hopefully it will not affect much in the race”Sergio told the media hours after the accident that generated uncertainty in his surroundings.

Pérez started the race from the fourth position on the grid after his results obtained in qualifying that occurred on Saturday, November 6. The main challenge from the beginning focused on overtaking three top-level competitors such as Max Verstappen, Lewis Hamilton and Valtteri Bottas.

Red Bull’s goal will be to leave Max Verstappen with the first place of the GP, with which the Dutchman could give a giant pass towards the world championship of pilot. However, during the week A possible victory by Checo Pérez was not ruled out, which would be extremely significant because he would achieve it at home and in front of his people.

