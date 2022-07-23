Formula 1: Ferrari was the fastest in practice at the French GP, but Carlos Sainz will suffer a heavy penalty

Charles Leclerc ahead of Sergio Perez in practice (Reuters)

The Scuderia Ferrari He showed his ambitions by dominating the first two free practice sessions of the Formula 1 French Grand Prix, with his two drivers. First Charles Leclerc and then Carlos Sainz Jr. in the second session.

In the first session, the monagesco, winner on Sunday in Austria, set the fastest time with a best lap in 1 minute, 33 seconds and 930 thousandths. He was up to 59 degrees Celsius on the Le Castellet track and beat Verstappen in 91 thousandths of a second, a year after the Dutchman’s victory on the circuit in the south of France. Three hours later it was the Spanish Sainz Jr who dominated the second session, with a best time of 1:32.527, 101 thousandths ahead of Leclerc.

Verstappen, first in the championship, was relegated in that session to almost half a second (550 thousandths), but was ahead of the two Mercedes drivers, George Russell y Lewis HamiltonIn the first round, the British winner of the French Grand Prix in 2018 and 2019 ‘lent’ his car to the Dutchman Nyck de Vries, reserve driver and world champion last year in the Electric Formula. He was ninth in that session.

Just before the start of these practices, Carlos Sainz Jr. He learned that he would be penalized with at least ten places late on the starting grid on Sunday, after his Ferrari team changed an element of his car this Friday, exceeding the authorized quota per season.

Verstappen heads into Round 12 of the World Championship with a comfortable 38-point lead over Leclerc in the Drivers’ World Championship and is the main favorite to win in a circuit where he already achieved victory a year ago. “Last year we achieved a good result in France. The circuit has many technical and high-speed corners, so it will be important to take care of the tires, especially on such a hot weekend”, he explained.

Max Verstappen wants to win the victory to establish himself at the top (Reuters)

In addition to Verstappen and Leclerc, his lieutenants Sergio Perez y Carlos Sainz they are the ones with the most arguments to aspire to victory. Third and fourth in the World Championship, the Mexican and the Spanish are far apart in the championship, but they are the only ones who have managed to climb to the top of the podium this year: Pérez did it in Monaco and Sainz in Silverstone.

Despite his seven world titles, Hamilton He hasn’t done it yet, but as the season progresses he seems to be progressing with his Mercedes and has finished third in the last three races, but is still missing his 104th victory in the world’s top flight. “We want to continue looking for those last tenths (to fight for victory) and bring new improvements to the single-seatersespecially this weekend in France”, explained the skipper of the German team, Toto Wolff.

The southeast of France, where the Paul Ricard circuit of Le Castellet is located, will live this weekend “temperatures up to 40ºC, which will make life difficult for the drivers and their teams,” Ferrari said in a statement. Some 200,000 people are expected to attend the three days of the Grand Prix, with 70,000 on Sunday for the race.

With information from AFP

KEEP READING:

The FIA ​​announced the departure of Michael Masi, the former Formula 1 Race Director in the controversial definition of the title between Hamilton and Verstappen