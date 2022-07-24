Formula 1: Ferrari worked as a team and Charles Leclerc achieved pole position ahead of the Red Bulls at the French Grand Prix

Once again, although this time thanks to the great work done by your team, Charles Leclerc He was crowned again as the king of the classification. The Monegasque Ferrari driver took advantage of the help of his partner Carlos Sainz Jr. to beat by more than three tenths Max Verstappen and signed his seventh pole position in this campaign in the run-up to the French Grand Prixthe twelfth date of Formula 1 World Cup.

Leclercof 24 yearswho is currently second in the general table of the World Cup, was the fastest on the circuit Paul Ricard de Le Castellet with a time of 1:30.872which allowed him to position himself ahead of Verstappencurrent leader of the World Cup and defending champion, and also of the Mexican Sergio Czech Pérez (Red Bull).

Lewis Hamiltonseven times world champion, finished in fourth place and will start on the second row alongside the Aztec driver, confirming that Mercedes still far from Ferrari y Red Bullis still struggling to get the tires up to temperature after one lap, but his race pace has always been very good and he is in a good position to compete this Sunday.

Charles Leclerc finished ahead of Max Verstappen and Checo Pérez in qualifying for the French Grand Prix (Photo: REUTERS)

“It was a great lap. I’ve had problems all weekend to make a good lap, but I managed to do it thanks to the help of Carlos. It has been a great team effort. Without the help of Carlos it would have been much tighter; so thank you very much for him and I hope he can join the fight for victory tomorrow”, acknowledged Leclerc after finishing qualifying.

Is that Sainz Jr.who will occupy last place on the grid suffering penalties on Friday due to changes made to your enginegave him two important slipstreams in the Q3 to his partner so that he can improve his times with respect to those of Red Bull. The Spanish rider worked for the team after receiving a penalty of 10 positions why Ferrari changed the alternator after it caught fire near the end of the previous race in Austria two weeks ago.

Charles Leclerc celebrated pole on his Ferrari in France (Photo: REUTERS)

“We have not practiced slipstreams but Carlos has executed it to perfection in turns 8 and 9. On the first lap I had a bit of dirty air and I had to adapt my riding, and on the second I was able to catch the 8th and 9th best and Carlos’ slipstream was perfect”, added the Monegasque at the press conference.

The third row in French GP will be fully English: Lando Norris (McLaren) will start fifth, next to George Russell (Mercedes). For his part, the double world champion Fernando Alonso (Alpine) will start seventh, next to the Japanese Yuki Tsunoda (Alpha Tauri), who finished the official timed eighth. The fifth place Norris relegated to Alonso to a position that is also much better than his partner Stephen Oconwho was eliminated in Q2 in his own house.

STARTING GRID FOR THE 2022 FRANCE GRAND PRIX:

1. Charles Leclerc (1:30.872)

2. Max Verstappen (+0.304)

3. Sergio Perez

4. Lewis Hamilton

5. Lando Norris

6. George Russell

7. Fernando Alonso

8. Yuki Tsunoda

9. Daniel Ricciardo

10. Esteban Ocon

11. Valtteri Bottas

12. Sebastian Vettel

13. Alexander Albon

14. Pierre Gasly

15. Lance Stroll

16. Guanyu Zhou

17. Mick Schumacher

18. Nicholas Latifi

19. Carlos Sainz *

20. Kevin Magnussen *

sanctioned

