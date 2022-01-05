Formula 1 has its own novel in the pass market with Aston Martin and Alpine taking center stage

After the arrival of Martin Whitmarsh, Aston Martin leader Otmar Szafnauer made his departure official (Photo: REUTERS)

If there is a team that is preparing for the next season of the Formula 1 based on great changes is Aston Martin. With a great recruitment campaign, the arrival of the former McLaren boss recently closed, Martin Whitmarsh, to take over as the new CEO. Although Otmar Szafnauer He declared at the time that it was not a direct threat to his position, doubts about his future remained and during the last hours what had started as a rumor was confirmed: Szafnauer He will leave his hierarchical position in the team after more than a decade and founded one of the novels of the Máxima pass market.

In an official statement, Aston Martin thanked the Romanian for his 12 years of service. There it is argued that the new management team will allow them “Take a little time to explore options before announcing a new team structure”. It should be noted that Szafnauer was part of the nucleus since 2009 when he still carried the name of Force India and has played a critical role in improving performance ever since.

With Otmar among their ranks, surpassed the 100-point barrier for the first time in a season in 2012. The team took another big step forward in 2015 when Sergio perez claimed its first podium finish with a third place finish at the Russian Grand Prix and the team finished that season in fifth place in the Constructors’ Championship, its highest position in the Russian Grand Prix in its history.

Alpine would be attentive to try to hire the Romanian team manager (Photo: EFE)

In the next two seasons the team rose to fourth place as its engine partnership with Mercedes began to prosper exponentially. As early as 2014, Szafnauer took a crucial role in reaching a long-term agreement to use the powertrain from that season that began the turbo-hybrid era. Unfortunately the money ran out for the team. But following the bankruptcy purchase of Force India by Lawrence Stroll The Romanian continued to lead the team and achieved even higher performances in 2020 under the new name of Racing Point with a victory in the Sakhir Grand Prix on top of three more podiums.

Racing Point dropped its name and joined in an alliance with Aston Martin that will now have a new impetus with the landing of Whitmarsh.

However, the focus is now on the future of Otmar, one of the most recognized characters in the hierarchical positions of Formula 1. The rumors that were known indicate that the executive I would be in negotiations with Alpine looking to make a new leap in his professional career.

Although the same team leader classified the versions as “Speculative conjectures”, The versions are not at all crazy considering that the former Renault discharged the services of Cyrul Abiteboul in 2021 after five years as team leader. Abiteboul, high-profile and with the personality to boost his old team, left a vacant position that Szafnauer could well fill.

With all pilots confirmed for a long time -Besides the unknown that arose about the future of Lewis Hamilton after the dramatic definition of the 2021 season-, the Formula 1 transfer market has the team leaders now in the center of the scene and the Otmar could be one of the most resonant movements.

