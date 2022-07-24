Formula 1 highlighted Max Verstappen’s claim to Checo Pérez for getting in front

Formula 1 highlighted Max Verstappen’s claim to Checo Pérez for getting on his racing line

Classification was made for the French GPwhere the two Red Bull drivers again struggled to match the powerful pace of Ferrari, who in the hands of Charles Leclerc they conquered the pole position and with a good help from Carlos Sainz for the rebufo.

Behind the Monegasque they will be on the prowl Max Verstappen y Sergio Perezwho despite not having the best times in the WhichThey will seek to take advantage of Sainz’s sanction to validate their race pace and conquer France.

Among the highlights of the classification, one that recalled the account of formula 1 was the claim of Max Verstappen a Czech after finishing a fast lap, as the Mexican was facing the Dutchman’s racing line, which caused a reflex action from the current world champion.

Max Verstappen and Checo Pérez will start the French GP 2 and 3, only behind Charles Leclerc (Photo: REUTERS/Sarah Meyssonnier)

Despite the fact that at first instance and visually it is not possible to perceive an error in the location of Pérez, Max wanted to leave him present through the radio communication and stated the following with an annoyed tone:

“What was Checo doing on the line, man?”

Gianpiero LambiaseVerstappen’s race engineer, did not want to enter into controversy and only responded with “understood”, so his teammate was only left with a short period of annoyance.

The reason for the annoyance is because Czech Pérez he was not on a fast lap, so he had to go around the outside of the curve to give way to those who were on his fast attempt. In addition, the fact of being co-team members could also be a reason for anger, since there should have been more communication from the pits.

Checo Pérez will seek to return to victory in the French GP (Photo: REUTERS/Sarah Meyssonnier)

Regarding the result of the classification, Leclerc recognized the help of his Spanish teammate:

“It was a great lap. I’ve had problems all weekend to make a good lap, but I managed to do it thanks to the help of Carlos. It has been a great team effort. Without the help of Carlos it would have been much tighter”.

And it is that Sainz Jrwho will occupy last place on the grid suffering penalties on Friday due to changes made to your enginegave him two important slipstreams in the Q3 to his partner so that he can improve his times with respect to those of Red Bull.

The Spanish rider worked for the team after receiving a penalty of 10 positions why Ferrari changed the alternator after it caught fire near the end of the previous race in Austria two weeks ago.

Formula One F1 – French Grand Prix – Circuit Paul Ricard, Le Castellet, France – July 23, 2022 Ferrari’s Carlos Sainz Jr. before qualifying REUTERS/Eric Gaillard/Pool

In this way, the top 10 positions will be completed by Daniel Ricciardo y Stephen Ocon. The rest of the pilots were defined with Valtteri Bottas in the eleventh position (already with the changes of Sainz and Magnussen), and later Sebastian Vettel, Alexander Albon, Pierre Gasly, Lance Stroll, Zhou Guanyu, Mick Schumacher and Nicholas Latifi.

2022 French Grand Prix schedule:

Sunday, July 24: Race at 08:00 hours, in Mexico City time.

Other results of Checo Pérez in the French Grand Prix:

France 2018: withdrawn due to mechanical failure with Force India.

Francia 2019: twelfth place with Racing Point.

France 2021: Third place with Red Bull Racing.

