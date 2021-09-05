Formula 1: Kimi Raikkonen, positive for covid-19 and will not compete in the Dutch GP

Raikkonen, coronavirus porisito. His place will be occupied by Kubica (EFE / EPA / KENZO TRIBOUILLARD / POOL)

A news shook the tranquility that usually reigns in Formula 1. Finnish Alfa Romero driver Kimi Raikkonen, F1 world champion in 2007 with Ferrari, has tested positive for covid-19 during the Netherlands Grand Prix, as announced this Saturday by the International Automobile Federation (FIA). In this way, you will not be able to compete during the weekend and his place will be occupied by the Polish Robert Kubica.

“The FIA, Formula 1 and Alfa Romeo Racing confirm that in the PCR tests carried out for the Dutch GP Kimi Räikkonen has tested positive for covid-19. According to the protocols, he will not continue participating in the competition. All contacts have been declared ”, they explained through a statement. However, the body clarified that “the established procedures ensure that it will not have a major impact on the Dutch GP.”

The authorities also clarified that the pilot “He has no symptoms and is in good spirits. He has been immediately isolated at his hotel. The team wishes him a speedy recovery ”. His place at the wheel that was left vacant at Alfa Romeo will be taken by the Polish Robert Kubica, who has already participated this season in three free practice sessions.

According to the rules of the Netherlands, the isolation must necessarily last between three and five days if the person does not have symptoms, and between 7 and 14 if they do. In this way, Raikkonen, the oldest F1 veteran at the moment and world champion in 2005 and 2006, is the seventh F1 athlete who tests positive (Mexican Sergio Pérez, Canadian Lance Stroll, British Lewis Hamilton – world champion – and Lando Norris, the Monegasque Charles Leclerc and the French Pierre Gasly).

Although not yet official, the native of Espoo would also miss the Grand Prix of Monza, Italy, scheduled for next weekend.

Kimi Raikkonen announced his retirement from F1

Iceman, as the 41-year-old Finn is known (born 10/17/1979), announced on Wednesday his retirement from the top flight. The last champion with Ferrari has the greatest number of Grand Prix contested: a total of 341. He has 21 victories, 18 pole positions and 46 fastest laps.

“That is all. This will be my last season in Formula 1. This is a decision I made last winter. It was not an easy decision, but after this season it is time for new things. Even though the season is still underway, I want to thank my family, all my teams, everyone involved in my sports career and especially all of you, big fans, who have supported me all this time. F1 may come to an end for me, but there is so much more to life that I want to experience and enjoy.. See you after all this! Sincerely, Kimi ”, communicated the Scandinavian.

