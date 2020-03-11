Formula 1 on TV 2020 calendar: How to watch on Sky Sports and Channel 4

Formula 1 is readying itself for the primary lights out of the season with Ferrari caught within the headlines forward of the Australian Grand Prix.

The enduring Italian constructors have been underneath the FIA microscope over the legality of their 2019 engine however reached a personal settlement, a lot to the fury of the seven different groups who’ve united to demand a public clarification of the state of affairs.

It’s hardly preferrred preparation forward of the brand new season with Charles Leclerc and Sebastian Vettel anticipated to be Lewis Hamilton’s closest rivals.

Purple Bull famous person Max Verstappen can be decided to show his value from the primary Flip 1 till the very finish in 2020, with a season of terrific racing forward.

RadioTimes.com brings you the complete 2020 Formula 1 season calendar beneath, together with key dates, how to watch and extra.

Subsequent Grand Prix

15th March – Australian Grand Prix

Watch stay on Sky Sports and NOW TV; Highlights on Channel 4

How to watch Formula 1 on TV and stay stream

Sky Sports F1 can have stay protection of each race within the 2020 season.

Sky clients can add the whole sports activities package deal to their deal for simply £23 monthly or select particular person sports activities akin to Formula 1 so that you just solely pay for what you get pleasure from.

In case you don’t have Sky, you may watch races by means of NOW TV.

You may get a Sky Sports day go for £9.99, a week go for £14.99 or a month go for £33.99, all with no need a contract.

Formula 1 calendar 2020

22nd March – Bahrain Grand Prix

Watch stay on Sky Sports and NOW TV; Highlights on Channel 4

fifth April – Vietnam Grand Prix

Watch stay on Sky Sports and NOW TV; Highlights on Channel 4

19th April – Chinese language Grand Prix

third Could – Netherlands Grand Prix

Watch stay on Sky Sports and NOW TV; Highlights on Channel 4

10th Could – Spanish Grand Prix

Watch stay on Sky Sports and NOW TV; Highlights on Channel 4

24th Could – Monaco Grand Prix

Watch stay on Sky Sports and NOW TV; Highlights on Channel 4

seventh June – Azerbaijan Grand Prix

Watch stay on Sky Sports and NOW TV; Highlights on Channel 4

14th June – Canadian Grand Prix

Watch stay on Sky Sports and NOW TV; Highlights on Channel 4

28th June – French Grand Prix

Watch stay on Sky Sports and NOW TV; Highlights on Channel 4

fifth July – Austrian Grand Prix

Watch stay on Sky Sports and NOW TV; Highlights on Channel 4

19th July – British Grand Prix

Watch stay on Channel 4, Sky Sports and NOW TV; Highlights on Channel 4

2nd August – Hungarian Grand Prix

Watch stay on Sky Sports and NOW TV; Highlights on Channel 4

30th August – Belgian Grand Prix

Watch stay on Sky Sports and NOW TV; Highlights on Channel 4

sixth September – Italian Grand Prix

Watch stay on Sky Sports and NOW TV; Highlights on Channel 4

20th September – Singapore Grand Prix

Watch stay on Sky Sports and NOW TV; Highlights on Channel 4

27th September – Russian Grand Prix

Watch stay on Sky Sports and NOW TV; Highlights on Channel 4

11th October – Japanese Grand Prix

Watch stay on Sky Sports and NOW TV; Highlights on Channel 4

25th October – United States Grand Prix

Watch stay on Sky Sports and NOW TV; Highlights on Channel 4

1st November – Mexican Grand Prix

Watch stay on Sky Sports and NOW TV; Highlights on Channel 4

15th November – Brazilian Grand Prix

Watch stay on Sky Sports and NOW TV; Highlights on Channel 4

29th November – Abu Dhabi Grand Prix

Watch stay on Sky Sports and NOW TV; Highlights on Channel 4

Who received the 2019 Formula 1 season?

Lewis Hamilton secured his sixth World Driver’s Championship title in 2019, taking him to inside yet one more championship of Michael Schumacher’s legendary whole of seven.

A Mercedes driver has now received the final six F1 seasons consecutively with Hamilton claiming 5 of them and Nico Rosberg’s triumph sandwiched within the center.