Formula 1 recalled the dangerous spin suffered by Checo Pérez at Silverstone 2018

Formula 1 recalled the brutal “action scene” that Checo Pérez suffered at Silverstone four years ago.

The formula 1 will return to the iconic circuit of Silverstonein the United Kingdom, where memorable chapters of the category have taken place and which has established itself as one of the capitals in the world of motorsports.

As is customary prior to the weekend’s race, the social networks of the F1 they usually remember some of the exciting moments that give essence to the circuit, so on this occasion the protagonist was Czech Pérezthe Mexican driver who in 2018 was saved from suffering a spectacular accident after skidding through the entire first corner.

through the accounts Twitter and Instagram, the formula 1 published Sergio’s incident during the race four years ago, when he was still in Racing Point/Force India.

In that edition, Czech He started from twelfth position and had the task of reaching the points zone; however, at the start he blocked the tires and made a spectacular spin that sent him to the exit of the pitlane intact.

Formula 1 recalled Sergio Checo Pérez’s spin in the 2018 British GP that could have ended in an accident (Photo: Twitter/F1)

“Czech with an action movie scene”

Due to the path taken by the Force India VJM11 of Perez, which crossed the entire track until reaching the pit exitit was striking that it did not contact any other car, especially since it was the start of the Grand Prix along with the entire half of the grid behind.

Fortune even prevented it from colliding with one of the two cars that started from the pitlane, the Williams of Lance Stroll and the Toro-Rosso of Brendon Hartleywho were tenths of a second away from coinciding with the trajectory of the Mexican and that would have caused, at least, the exit of the safety car.

Thus Czech Pérez avoided one of the most spectacular accidents of his career, as he was able to contact several riders on the grid from the front or from the side, which is why Formula 1 cataloged the scene as something out of an action moviewhere all the factors come together to save the tragedy.

Checo Pérez started from the pitlane in the 2021 edition of the British GP (Photo: REUTERS/Lars Baron)

Unfortunately for the interests of Guadalajara, the reality is that the iconic circuit of Silverstone does not usually give him much joy, because throughout his career in Formula 1 he has only scored points four times and never above seventh place.

Even in the 2021 season already with Red Bull Racing, the Mexican was 16th due to a series of complications from the sprint race, where he had to leave due to damage to the car. Sergio started from the pitlane and between lack of rhythm and errors in strategy, he could not add another comeback to his history.

As if that were not enough, in the 2020 season he could not participate because he was infected with COVID-19. In that year, Britain It celebrated the 70th anniversary of its circuit and hosted two consecutive races, but the Mexican was unable to contest any and missed out on important points in that short season marked by the pandemic.

