During the Emilia Romagna GP, Sergio Pérez overtook Charles Leclerc to climb to second position (Video: Twitter/@F1)

Last April 24, Sergio Pérez again showed his speed aboard Red Bull Racingbecause in addition to finishing second in the GP of Emilia Romagnaleft great overtaking between the sprint classification and the race on Sunday.

Probably the one who suffered the most was the Monegasque Charles Leclercwho couldn’t keep up with the pace of the Red Bulls and was outmatched throughout the weekend, first with Max Verstappen and then with Czech Pérezuntil the peak moment in which he lost the car in search of the Mexican and dropped to ninth place.

Between this fight almost wheel to wheel between Pérez y Leclercthere was an outstanding passing of the Aztec driver, which was remembered by the formula 1 and for which they baptized him as “The Mexican Minister of Defense and attack”, referring to the nickname he earned during the Abu Dhabi GP 2021.

Formula 1 remembered Checo Pérez and his spectacular passing of Leclerc in Imola (Photo: Twitter/@f1)

This time they added the “offensive” part to the nicknameas it showed that when it comes to overtaking, the native of Jalisco can also handle this task, even if it has to go through the wet part of the track, one of the great risks that was experienced in Imola The last Sunday.

This overtaking was also facilitated by Charles’ recent exit from the pits, as a lap earlier, Pérez changed wheels and had the time to warm up the tiresso when he came out Ferrariimmediately approached and exceeded his pace.

Furthermore, this was not the only overrun of Czech during the weekend, since in the sprint race he was able to climb four steps after the bad luck that befell him in the classification.

The Mexican surpassed in the straight to Ricciardo y Alonsoto then submit to Kevin Magnussen y Lando Norrisall this in just 14 turns of the first Sprint in the year, so he immediately put himself as a candidate for the podium and even winning the race.

Sergio Pérez beat Charles Leclerc from the start of the Emilia Romagna GP (Photo: REUTERS/Jennifer Lorenzini)

Already during the race on Sunday, Sergio overtook Leclerc in a straight line and did not lose position on the track. A little undercut while they went to the pits caused Czech was left behind, at which point there was the passing remembered by the formula 1 this week.

After Czech Pérez finished second in the race, Christian Horner spoke into the microphones of Sky Sports and praised the effort of the pilot from Guadalajara. He briefly described Pérez’s work on the dance floor as “fantastic” and “brilliant”. Imola, since he got a double for the team, who had not achieved it for six years.

“Czech it was fantastic, our first 1-2 since 2016; great to have both of them out there with brilliant driving this weekend,” said the Austrian team’s boss.

Checo Pérez and Christian Horner maintain a good relationship at Red Bull Racing (Photo: REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed)

And it is that one of the factors that led to the podium for the team from Guadalajara was the rebase that it made Czech a Charles Leclerc of Ferrari. From the formation lap and halfway through the race Sergio managed to pass the Ferrari driver and thus back Verstappen for first place.

This action was worth for Horner to recognize the action of Czech Well, he assured that he knew how to maintain control throughout the race and thus defend the 1 – 2 of the Imola Grand Prix.

“Czech had Charles under control and the boys made some amazing saves today. It was a great performance from the team, not just from the guys on the track, but from everyone in Milton Keynes.” Red Bull for Sky Sports.

