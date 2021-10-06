Formula 1 revealed its revolutionary and controversial sports plan for 2022

F1 will have 23 dates in 2022 and seven and eight of them would have the Sprint race (REUTERS / Maxim Shemetov)

While the Formula 1 lives one of the best seasons of his last years for the captivating fight for the title between Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes) y Max Verstappen (Red Bull), battle that will continue this weekend with the Turkish Grand Prix, those responsible for the premier category have already begun to outline what the 2022 exercise will be like, where they hope to comply with the calendar with the largest number of dates in history and which would also repeat Sprint races on Saturdays in a third of the contest.

From the technical aspect, it is known that the Máxima will have a revolution with the new cars that are expected to be more difficult when driving due to the aerodynamic changes that will give the re-entry of the ground effect after 40 years, which is a system that allows the car “sticks” to the ground and has a faster cornering speed. With these variants, there is much expectation of a greater spectacle on the track.

While on the sports side, the executive director of F1, Stefano Domenicali, announced the main novelties. It was after the event that the brand new Qatar Grand Prix was officially presented, which will be held on November 21 at the Losail Autodrome.

Domenicali revealed that it is a fact that there is 23 races like never before in seven decadesAlthough the details of the calendar will not be known until October 15. The tournament would start in mid-March and end in mid-November so as not to coincide with the Qatar World Cup, in what would be the end of an F1 season earlier than 2010 (November 14).

Next year a development will begin to have 100% synthetic fuels in 2026 (REUTERS / Yuri Kochetkov)

“I can anticipate that, for sure, the calendar will be finished with 23 races”said Domenicali in dialogue with Sky Sports, but he repaired that the dates will be subject to the conditions of each State due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Of course we will be very respectful of the COVID-19 regulations issued around the world by different governments. But that is our goal, that F1 can give this sign of hope and move on to normal things to enjoy ”, clarified the former head of Scuderia Ferrari.

“One thing I can say, without discovering too many things, is that next year the season will start in mid-March and end in mid-November”He added.

The F1 boss did not want to go into details, but confessed that the new Miami Grand Prix is ​​already confirmed for May, while the campaign is expected to start in Bahrain and end in Abu Dhabi. Races in Imola and Turkey are also being considered.

F1 aims to have “green” cars by 2030, where they aspire to have zero carbon dioxide emissions (REUTERS / Jennifer Lorenzini)

However, he also revealed that there would be more events with the sprint racing of those that will have been seen this season. These are the short races that were held on Saturdays in Great Britain and Italy and that will be repeated in São Paulo (new name for the Brazilian GP). According to Domenicali, the success of those weekends led F1 to plan to use the format much more in 2022, possibly seven or eight dates.

“We said earlier in the year that there would be three tests in 2021 to make sure we have the right plan for the future,” he said. “The vast majority of the comments we received were super positive. The promoters are super happy because there is something new and important on Friday, Saturday and Sunday ”, he commented.

“We are receiving this positive feedback, therefore we need to know that next year we have a great plan in which we will also consider the points highlighted by the people who did not like this format. In general terms, it has been an incredible success ”, argued the Italian executive.

Stefano Domenicali at the presentation of the Qatar race, where he anticipated sports details of the F1 of 2022 (REUTERS / Ibraheem Al Omari)

Sprint racing generated controversy among fans because it was a break from the essence of the category, especially in its first test at Silverstone, home of the British GP, where Hamilton was the fastest in qualifying, but pole positions. it was assigned to Verstappen for winning the Saturday sprint. This was later modified for Monza, in Italy, where the author of “1” in the standings took pole positions.

This weekend the action will continue with the Turkish Grand Prix in Istanbul, where Hamilton will defend the lead of the championship. The Englishman, who comes from getting his hundredth victory in F1, has 246.50 units and takes only two to Verstappen.

Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen will return to the fight this weekend in Turkey (REUTERS / Yuri Kochetkov)

Finally, also looking to the future, but in the long term, details on the motorization were announced on the F1 official page towards 2026, which aims to attract new factories, among which those of the Volkswagen Group, Audi and Porsche stand out. It is about the use of a 100% synthetic fuel to continue the path towards the goal that by 2030 the cars in the category will be sustainable and will not have carbon dioxide emissions in nine years.

By 2022, an E10 fuel will be used, a mixture of 90% fossil fuel and 10% ethanol. In this way, development is targeted so that sustainable fuel can be achieved in four years.

