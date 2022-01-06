Formula 1 star Lando Norris made his courtship official with Portuguese supermodel Luisinha Oliveira

The pilot made the courtship official on his social networks

The young British McLaren driver Lando Norris finally officially announced his engagement with the Portuguese supermodel Luisinha Oliveira Through his social networks with a tender publication that was highly applauded by fans.

The 22-year-old runner, who is on vacation in the desert of Dubai After living one of his best years in Formula 1 since his arrival in 2019, he decided to share a photo kissing his partner and with a brief but heartfelt message: “My sunray”.

The posting exceeded more than a million likes, in addition to receiving about 19 thousand comments, including that of his former teammate Carlos Sainz. The now Ferrari man seemed to know in advance about the relationship by writing: “It’s official.”

“Well, this is the cutest post I’ve ever seen.”commented one of his more than 4.5 million fans that he gathers on Instagram. “Congratulations to both of you! I love them”exclaimed another, while some preferred to pull the humor.

“And suddenly, thousands of anguishes around the world happened at the same time”A third lamented jokingly, joking that both protagonists had many suitors among their followers who are now left with a broken heart.

Luisinha and Lando Norris formalized the relationship (@ luisinhaoliveira99)

From now on it will surely be possible to see more assiduously within the paddock to the portuguese model who so far he has not published anything in his accounts officials about their new relationship.

Lando Norris to race for McLaren again next season (Reuters)

Regarding the 2021 season, Norris was unable to win any races but managed to get among the best by taking sixth place in the overall standings ahead of Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc and close behind the powerhouses of Mercedes and Red Bull.

(IG / @luisinhaoliveira99)

The Briton even became the winner of the best pass of the season in a virtual vote carried out by the official Formula 1 account among the fans and which collected 76 thousand votes. The McLaren left behind Charles Leclerc and Kimi Raikkonen and reached the final in which Max Verstappen was already overtaking Hamilton on the famous last lap of Abu Dhabi.

There, the 22-year-old won by 53.8% of the votes: “Wow, my first F1 win”, he wrote after the consecration.

(IG / @luisinhaoliveira99)

KEEP READING

Mercedes’ message about Lewis Hamilton’s possible future in Formula 1

He was born with cerebral palsy and suffered bullying as a child, but he achieved his dreams: the story of improvement of Nicolas, the brother of Lewis Hamilton

Who were the drivers that excluded Checo Pérez from the best 10 of the year