Formula 1 terminated its contract with the Russian GP and will not hold any more races in that country

Russia will not be on the Formula 1 agenda (Efe)

Problems continue for Russia in the sports field after its president Vladimir Putin officially announced the attack on Ukraine a week ago. Since then important decisions were made such as the change of venue for the Champions League final, or the exclusion of the Russian team from international competitions, among others.

Formula 1 he also spoke out against these attacks. In principle he had decided to suspend his participation in the Sochi GP, an initiative applauded by most of the drivers on the grid. Now, however, he officially announced that they terminated the contract that united them until 2025.

“Formula 1 can confirm that it has terminated its contract with the promoter of the Russian Grand Prix. It means that Russia will no longer have a race in the future. Last week F1 announced that it is impossible to hold the Russian Grand Prix in 2022 under the current circumstances,” was the official statement published by the competition.

The Russian circuit will be replaced by a new destination (Reuters)

Although at first the promoter of the Russian GP, ​​Rosgnoki, had considered that it was just a suspension and that in the future F1 could return to Russia, with this statement that totally ruled out that possibility. This announcement puts an end to the link between both parties, which had begun in 2014.

In this 2022 and before the attacks suffered by Ukraine, Formula 1 was scheduled to run for the last time in Sochisince from 2023 it was going to move to the outskirts of Saint Petersburg, on the renovated Igora Drive circuit.

With the suspension of this event on the calendar, some specialized media considered the possibility of it being the las vegas circuitfrom the United States, the main candidate to fill the vacant place. It should be remembered that in this 2022 the Miami GP (at the Miami International Autodrome on May 8) and the United States GP (at the Circuit of the Americas in Austin, on October 23) were added to the season.

The venue of the Russian GP was going to change from 2023 (Reuters)

F1’s decision to withdraw from Russia comes after the sport’s governing body, the SONcondemned the invasion of Ukraine by that country on Tuesday, but said that Russian and Belarusian drivers could continue to participate in their competitions as neutrals.

Nikita Mazepin he is the only Russian on the F1 grid. The 22-year-old pilot faces an uncertain future after his US-owned Haas team removed all branding related to the Russian potash producer and title sponsor from his car, Uralkalithe last day of the Barcelona test last week.

KEEP READING

Max Verstappen signed a six-year renewal with Red Bull: “It is the largest contract in the history of Formula 1”

The secrets of the dangerous link of the Mazepín with Vladimir Putin that keeps Formula 1 in suspense

The whims of Nikita Mazepin: almost 100 million USD to reach Formula 1 and be at the back of the pack, and an internship with Mick Schumacher

Developing…