Formula 1: they announced the premiere date of the fourth season of Drive To Survive that will have the battle between Verstappen and Hamilton for the title

Drive To Survive will premiere its fourth season (netflix)

Although the single-seaters Mercedes, Red Bull, Ferrari and the rest of the teams will start shooting from March 18 with the first test session ahead of the first GP of the year in Bahrain, the Formula 1 will start seven days earlier, when the new season of Drive To Survive.

American streaming platform Netflix announced that the fourth installment of the series will hit the small screens from March 11date on which fans will begin to experience the most important motor competition in the world to the fullest.

A season, the fourth of this title, which promises since will portray from the inside what was experienced throughout 2021. Although so far there is no official trailer, surely the central theme is the fight for the title between Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen.

The series will focus on the battle between Hamilton and Verstappen for the title (Reuters)

Drive To Survive went on stage in 2018 and did not stop winning fans, not only from the automotive world, but also from other branches that were interested in the action, the drama and the scripts proposed by the directors in each installment, showing behind the scenes of the Great Circus.

Unlike the previous editions, this promises for others since in addition to the particular stories, the fourth season will be in charge of portray the title fight between Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes) and Max Verstappen (Red Bull) to the maximum which ended with the victory of the Dutchman in the last lap of the last Grand Prix.

The only negative point is that, before knowing that he would finally win the title, Mad Max publicly announced that he was not going to participate in this season since he considered that the directors dramatized the scenes a lot and transformed them for his convenience.

“They faked some rivalries that don’t really exist. So I decided not to be a part of it and I didn’t do any more interviews after that because then there’s nothing you can show. I’m really not a person of dramatic shows, I just want facts and real things to happen, ”said the 24-year-old runner in an interview with the Agency. AP.

The last Formula 1 champion will not participate in the new installment (Efe)

Although Verstappen made it clear that he will not participate, the truth is that yes you can see it on the track fighting inch by inch with Lewis Hamilton for the crown Another aspect that could touch the new installment of Drive To Survive will be the arrival of Carlos Sainz to Ferrarithe return to the circuit of Fernando Alonso with Alpine or the first season of Mick Schumacher with Haas.

If it continues with the same format that it has been presenting for three years, this new installment will have 10 chapters of between 30 and 40 minutes each.

Notably F1 could reach a billion fans in 2022, thanks not only to what the drivers show on the track but also to what this type of documentaries reflects on the screens. It is that according to the analysis company in the sports industry Nielsen Sportsassured that series like this marked a remarkable rise in interest in F1 especially in the sector between 16 and 35 years. In figures, the company reported that interest in The maximum grew 20% last yearcapturing the attention of 73 million people globally.

