Formula E calendar and TV guide

Formula E returns for its greatest season but with a bumper 14 races unfold throughout eight months, culminating in a pair of epic avenue races in London.

Defending champion Jean-Eric Vergne has turned the primary driver to win a number of titles in 2019 after recording back-to-back championship wins.

British duo Sam Chook and Alex Sims triumphed within the opening two races whereas Maximilian Gunther, Mitch Evans and Antonio Felix da Costa have additionally stood on the highest step this season, however who will end forward of the remaining within the Drivers’ Standings on the finish of the season?

RadioTimes.com brings you the complete 2020 Formula E season calendar beneath, together with key dates, the right way to watch and extra.

Formula E 2019/20 calendar

Follow and qualifying periods additionally reside on Formula E web site, YouTube and Fb. Further broadcasters listed beneath.

Race 6: Sanya ePrix, China

Postponed attributable to coronavirus outbreak – extra particulars tbc

Race 7: Rome ePrix, Italy

Postponed attributable to coronavirus outbreak – extra particulars tbc

Race 8: Paris ePrix, France

Date: Saturday 18th April 2020

Race 9: Seoul ePrix, South Korea

Date: Sunday third Could 2020

Race 10: Jakarta ePrix, Indonesia

Date: Saturday sixth June 2020

Race 11: Berlin ePrix, Germany

Date: Sunday 21st June 2020

Race 12: New York Metropolis ePrix, United States

Date: Saturday 11th July 2020

Race 13: London ePrix, United Kingdom

Date: Saturday 25th July 2020

Race 14: London ePrix, United Kingdom

Date: Sunday 26th July 2020

How you can watch Formula E on TV and reside stream

BBC will broadcast each race reside at no cost on BBC iPlayer, Pink Button and the BBC Sport web site.

As well as, two races – in Marrakesh and Rome – shall be proven reside on BBC terrestrial TV.

Eurosport will present protection of races on their channels and on-line participant.

If you wish to entry the Eurosport Participant direct it’s £6.99 per 30 days or £39.99 a yr.

Formula E outcomes

Race 1: Advert Diriyah ePrix, Saudi Arabia

Winner: SAM BIRD (Envision Virgin Racing)

Race 2: Advert Diriyah ePrix, Saudi Arabia

Winner: ALEX SIMS (BMW I Andretti Motorsport)

Race 3: Santiago ePrix, Chile

Winner: MAX GUNTHER (BMW I Andretti Motorsport)

Race 4: Mexico Metropolis ePrix, Mexico

Winner: MITCH EVANS (Panasonic Jaguar Racing)

Race 5: Marrakesh ePrix, Morocco

Winner: ANTONIO FELIX DA COSTA (DS Techeetah)