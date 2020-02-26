Formula E calendar and TV guide

Formula E returns for its largest season but with a bumper 14 races unfold throughout eight months, culminating in a pair of epic road races in London.

Defending champion Jean-Eric Vergne has turned the primary driver to win a number of titles in 2019 after recording back-to-back championship wins.

British duo Sam Chook and Alex Sims triumphed within the opening two races whereas Maximilian Gunther and Mitch Evans have additionally stood on the highest step this season, however who will problem them when Formula E arrives in Morocco subsequent?

RadioTimes.com brings you the total 2020 Formula E season calendar beneath, together with key dates, the best way to watch and extra.

Formula E 2019/20 calendar

Follow and qualifying periods additionally dwell on Formula E web site, YouTube and Fb. Extra broadcasters listed beneath.

Race 5: Marrakesh ePrix, Morocco

Friday 28th February 2020

Follow 1 – 3:40pm

Saturday 29th February 2020

Follow 2 – 7:55am (BBC Purple Button, iPlayer, web site)

Qualifying – 9:45am (BBC Purple Button, iPlayer, web site / Eurosport 1)

RACE – 1:30pm (BBC Two, iPlayer, web site / Eurosport 2)

Race 6: Sanya ePrix, China

Date: Saturday 21st March 2020

Race 7: Rome ePrix, Italy

Date: Saturday 4th April 2020

Race 8: Paris ePrix, France

Date: Saturday 18th April 2020

Race 9: Seoul ePrix, South Korea

Date: Sunday third Might 2020

Race 10: Jakarta ePrix, Indonesia

Date: Saturday sixth June 2020

Race 11: Berlin ePrix, Germany

Date: Sunday 21st June 2020

Race 12: New York Metropolis ePrix, United States

Date: Saturday 11th July 2020

Race 13: London ePrix, United Kingdom

Date: Saturday 25th July 2020

Race 14: London ePrix, United Kingdom

Date: Sunday 26th July 2020

Easy methods to watch Formula E on TV and dwell stream

BBC will broadcast each race dwell totally free on BBC iPlayer, Purple Button and the BBC Sport web site.

As well as, two races – in Marrakesh and Rome – shall be proven dwell on BBC terrestrial TV.

Eurosport will present protection of races on their channels and on-line participant.

If you wish to entry the Eurosport Participant direct it’s £6.99 monthly or £39.99 a yr.

Formula E outcomes

Race 1: Advert Diriyah ePrix, Saudi Arabia

Winner: SAM BIRD (Envision Virgin Racing)

Race 2: Advert Diriyah ePrix, Saudi Arabia

Winner: ALEX SIMS (BMW I Andretti Motorsport)

Race 3: Santiago ePrix, Chile

Winner: MAX GUNTHER (BMW I Andretti Motorsport)

Race 4: Mexico Metropolis ePrix, Mexico

Winner: MITCH EVANS (Panasonic Jaguar Racing)