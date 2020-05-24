Formula E Driver Disqualified After Cheating in Virtual Race – Variety

Formula E driver Daniel Abt was disqualified after ending third in a digital race after it turned out he had been dishonest through the use of a stand-in driver.

Like most sports activities, Formula E occasions had been canceled as a result of coronavirus pandemic, however the group turned to digital races utilizing a few of its drivers. Saturday’s Formula E “Race At Dwelling Problem” supported UNICEF and introduced in drivers from all over the world for the trigger.

Abt formally completed third, however second-place winner Stoffel Vandoorne accused him of not truly being the one collaborating in the match, in accordance with The Race.

“Actually not glad right here as a result of that was not Daniel driving the automobile himself, and he tousled every little thing. Actually ridiculous,” Vandoorne stated on his Twitch stream after the race.

Abt’s face on his Zoom feed was obscured by gear, and he didn’t do any post-race interviews.

The Race reviews that the Formula E organizers cross-referenced IP addresses and located that Abt was not behind the wheel of his racing simulator cockpit in the course of the match. Skilled simulation racer Lorenz Hoerzing took his place in the course of the match, and Formula E banned Hoerzing from the “At Dwelling Problem.”

Formula E required Abt to make a “obligatory donation” of €10,000 to a charity, and he issued an apology Sunday morning.

“I wish to apologize to Formula E, all the followers, my workforce and my fellow drivers for having known as in outdoors assist in the course of the race on Saturday. I didn’t take it as severely as I ought to have. I’m particularly sorry about this, as a result of I understand how a lot work has gone into this undertaking on the a part of the Formula E group,” Abt stated. “I’m conscious that my offense has a bitter aftertaste, however it was by no means meant with any unhealthy intention. After all, I settle for the disqualification from the race. As well as, I’ll donate 10,000 euros to a charitable undertaking.”