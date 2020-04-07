General News

Formula One furloughs workers, bosses take pay cuts

April 7, 2020
1 Min Read

Formulation One has put nearly half its personnel on furlough until the tip of Might due to the unconventional coronavirus with chairman Chase Carey and senior management moreover taking a pay decrease, an F1 spokesman said on Tuesday.

Mr josh

Mr. Josh is an experienced freelance journalist. He has worked as a journalist for a few online print-based magazines for around 3 years. He brings together substantial news bulletins from the field of Technology and US. He joined the team for taking the website to the heights.

