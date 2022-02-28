Forocoches changes its design for the first time in two decades: the largest forum in Spanish in the world already has ‘night mode’

In Spain there is an online forum (the largest in the world in our language) that has already become an institution, thanks to its 450,000 unique daily users, of which there are never less than 5,000 connected at the same time. A figure that can almost double in the hours of greatest concurrence (at night)… or multiply by five during an election day or a particularly important football event. We speak, of course, of Forocoches.

Forocoches was founded 19 years ago by Álex Marín (alias Electrik), currently CEO of LW Network, the company that owns it. In an interview granted to Javier Lacort, from Xataka, Marín himself, who tells us about his decision to change —for the first time in the history of the forum— an aspect as characteristic of the website as its design (and the server architecture below):

“I have always bet more on maintaining. If it works, don’t touch it. But there comes a time when you see that almost twenty years have passed, since 2003, and users were already demanding a new design. Not all of them, but we did see a lot of demand for things like a night mode“. “[…o de] a ‘responsive’ version that would allow to have all the desktop functions on the mobilewhich sounds very obvious, but we didn’t have it that way… the mobile design has styles from iOS 4, an operating system from the year 2010. […] We came to the conclusion that there were so many things to change that it made more sense to redesign from scratch.”

But don’t panic: “We have thought that whoever wants to can maintain the classic design. In the end, they are styles, they are CSS, they can be maintained”

The redesign has been activated today in the mobile version, and tomorrow it will be activated in the desktop version. But, in the purest forocochera tradition, the first news that forum users had about this design change project was through a huge trolling during the last April Fools’ Day.

That day, users encountered the announcement of the launch of a Forocoches Premium for up to €3.99 per month, in exchange for fewer ads or more visibility for your comments. Those who, believing it or just trying it out, accessed the link that was offered, were able to take a look at the redesign they were working on.

Edu Martín-Prieto, head of marketing and business at Forocoches, tells us how users reacted on December 28:

“The first reactions were thinking that it was a joke: “How horny, who have spent a fortune on a one-day joke”, as if we were going to show a much-requested redesign and then upload it to ourselves after the April fool. But some users, those with technical knowledge on the subject, warned that this was not a simple change, but rather had many features behind“. “There were two types of users. The average age of the forum is 29 years. The younger ones said that it was about time, that at last a current design, that it was time for us to give more importance to the profile… And the older ones said why did we change it, if the classic design is very good, if the identity of Forocoches was that”.

Martín-Prieto also explains that now his goal is to ensure that the learning curve of the new design is “shorter than the current one, that if you know how to use Twitter or any social network you can immediately understand how the forum works”.





As for the ‘backend’ of the web, the leap that Forocoches is going to take is even greater than that of the ‘frontend’: “We’ve been with the basics for many years,” Electrik explains, referring to their Lightspeed (formerly Apache) web server with PHP and MySQL. “And now we’ve made a complete switch to Kubernetes, which is quite complex, with redundancy in two different data centers, in Amsterdam and in Barcelona.”

The future of Forocoches is not about being Twitter, Reddit or the metaverse

Marín and Martín-Prieto also explain to us what differentiates a forum like Forocoches from the main social networksand what does that mean when it comes to attracting certain audiences.

“There are a lot of young people who at first we might think would not be interested in a forum, but in Twitch, in TikTok, etc. But then we see that there are threads opened by very young people talking about things that veterans do not understand.”

These young users continue to join “because what they can do in Forocoches is something they can’t do anywhere else: write long texts. Now it’s all very short texts, photos, videos… People 15 or 20 years old get together there with people 40 or 50. That doesn’t happen on other websites.”

“Every time everything is faster, instant gratification, content that proposes an algorithm to keep you hooked for longer… Nothing like that is done at Forocoches. I think that users end up liking that, they come and go when they want, they’re not hooked like other social media hooks them.”

They do not see clearly the need to copy successful formats abroad, such as Reddit. For example, we won’t see the equivalent of ‘subreddits’ on Forocoches for the foreseeable future:

“The subreddits are generated when you have as many millions of users as Reddit, which, in addition to being in English, is always more international than Forocoches. We have not even made internationalization efforts in Latin America, 95% of the traffic is still from Spain“. “Giving the user power to create subforums like on Reddit… I’m not saying it’s dangerous, but it has your risk: an atomization of the forum that makes it unattractive for new users. That 500 users were going to talk about home automation, for example. If you bring that up to a home automation forum, maybe not everyone wants to get into it in such a specific way. [y además] the bulk of users of the electronics forum or the general forum will miss this type of content”.

They tell us that their commitment to the future “is to maintain what we have: [la posibilidad] to talk to people.” They believe that not even the metaverse, when it exists, will end the forum format: