Forrest Gump author Winston Groom dies aged 77

Author Winston Groom, whose novel Forrest Gump was tailored into the 1994 movie starring Tom Hanks, has died aged 77.

Groom was greatest recognized for the 1986 novel, which follows the type but simple-minded Alabama-based Forrest, who regardless of his low IQ, turns into a celebrated American soccer participant, a conflict hero, a ping-pong champion, a stunt man and the founding father of a profitable shrimp firm.

Forrest Gump was made into a movie starring Tom Hanks because the titular character alongside Sally Subject and Robin Wright, which went on to obtain six Oscars and three Golden Globes.

Groom, who was born in Washington DC however raised in Alabama, additionally penned a sequel to Forrest Gump, titled Gump and Co, in addition to six different novels and 14 non-fiction books, the most recent of which was printed in 2018.

Alabama governor Kay Ivey introduced the critically-acclaimed author’s loss of life on Twitter, writing: “Saddened to be taught that Alabama has misplaced one in every of our most gifted writers.”

“Whereas he will likely be remembered for creating Forrest Gump, Winston Groom was a gifted journalist and famous author of American historical past. Our hearts and prayers are prolonged to his household.”

The College of Alabama, the place Groom studied as a younger grownup, additionally paid tribute to the author, tweeting: “We’re saddened to be taught of the passing of one in every of our legends, Winston Groom…Our ideas and prayers are along with his household throughout this time.”

Directed by Robert Zemeckis, Forrest Gump grew to become the second highest-grossing movie of 1994, whereas its soundtrack, which featured tracks by Elvis Presley, Bob Dylan and The Doorways, offered over 12 million copies worldwide.

The comedy-drama received Hanks an Academy Award for Greatest Actor, his second consecutive Oscar after profitable for his efficiency in authorized drama Philadelphia the yr earlier than.