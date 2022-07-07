Forspoken delays its launch and will not arrive this year due to a “strategic decision” by Square Enix

The Luminous Productions video game for PC and PS5 was already postponed a few months ago, from spring to fall.

Intense afternoon in writing. If a few minutes ago we had the official confirmation of the release date of God of War: Ragnarok, now Square Enix is ​​the one who has news about when what was until today one of its great assets for the end of this course will arrive in stores: Forspoken . As announced in a brief statement, the Luminous Productions video game will hit stores in 2023.

“As a result of ongoing discussions with key partners, we have made the strategic decision to change Forspoken release date to January 24. All elements of the game are complete, and development has entered its final phase of optimization. We would like to thank everyone for your continued support and patience,” we can read in the letter posted on Twitter.

Although they do not cite PlayStation, it is possible that this decision has been made in close contact with the hardware manufacturer, even more so after today closing any doubts about a possible postponement in the premiere of God of War: Ragnarok, the great asset of the Japanese firm together with The Last of Us: Part 1 for these last months of the year. Let’s remember that Forspoken is coming to PC and, exclusively on console, PS5.

New Forspoken Delay

It is not the first time that Forspoken has changed its plans for its landing in stores, although the reasons expressed on this occasion are quite different. If in the spring Square Enix expressed the desire of the team responsible for deliver a game world and heroine that gamers around the globe will want to experience for years to comereasons of a more business nature have now been mentioned.

Forspoken tells the story of Frey, a young New Yorker who ends up in the beautiful and cruel world of Athia. While she figures out how to get back home, she’ll have to use her newfound magical abilities to traverse vast landscapes and face off against monstrous beings in an action video game set in an open world as beautiful as it is cruel. For 2023 Square Enix also plans Final Fantasy XVI, still without a specific date.

