Forspoken details its graphic characteristics with PS5: 4K mode, Ray Tracing and magic with DualSense

The title will be exclusive to PS5 consoles for its first two years and will feature three graphics modes.

We already knew the involvement of powerful creatives in their story, and they also gave us a few touches on their fighting style. Now it’s time to know how will PS5 perform with Forspoken, since Square Enix will show a magical world of the most advanced through the graphic quality achieved by the console and the sensations transmitted by the DualSense controllers.

Forspoken will have graphics, performance and Ray Tracing modeWe can know the following data thanks to the Ungeek medium, which specifies the graphic strategy that the developers of Forspoken intend to follow on PS5. In this sense, the creative producer of the delivery, Raio Mitsuno, clarified that the game would feature three graphic modes: performance, graphics and Ray Tracing mode. A technique that we have already seen with some last generation titles.

Specifying these options a little more, from Luminous Productions they ensure that the performance mode will reach the 60 FPS with a quality of 2K (1440p), while the graphics mode will squeeze the power of the console in terms of image quality with 30 FPS and a resolution that will reach the stunning 4K. To this is added the mode Ray TracingAlthough the creative producer has not specified specific resolutions and frame rates, he assures that he will use this technology to improve the image of the title.

We have added tactile feedback when you use different types of magicTakeshi AramakiGraphic features aside, Luminous Productions wants to make sure that the player fully submerge in a magical universe as alive as possible, and that is why they will make use of the unique capabilities of the DualSense to transmit sensations fantasy related. In this way, the spells will feel more real than ever as we carry out spectacular combats.

“We really included a lot of unique features of the PS5 hardware when we were developing this game,” comments game director Takeshi Aramaki, “For example, using adaptive triggers, we have added tactile feedback when you use different types of magic. We have many different magic spells that you can use in the game, and the planners and designers sat and thought about how the answers can be differentiated you get from the controller for each magic spell. “

After all, all eyes are on this fantastic adventure, as its trailer in the The Game Awards 2021 has left more than one player speechless. In addition, Forspoken has once again reaffirmed its temporary exclusivity on consoles with PS5, so the development team wants to take advantage of full power offered by the console.

