Forspoken details the duration of its campaign, which will be accompanied by a ‘satisfactory’ endgame

In addition, Square Enix confirms that Frey will have a repertoire with a hundred types of spells.

His latest delay disappointed several players who wanted to enter his magical world, but everything indicates that the authors of Forspoken are already finishing directing a launch scheduled for next month of January. That is why, to encourage those who are passionate about fantasy, Square Enix has revealed some details about the spells of Frey, the protagonist, and the duration of the main campaign.

The Forspoken campaign will last between 30 and 40 hoursIn an exclusive chat with 3DJuegos, the co-director of the installment, Takeshi Terada, confirmed that the central story of Forspoken would take place in 30-40 hours of gameplay. However, the professional has not missed the opportunity to comment on various aspects of an endgame that promises to be satisfyingas it will allow us to complete secondary missions, explore dungeons and more.

On the other hand, the developers are aware that one of Forspoken’s strengths lies in Frey’s magic, so the use of enchantments will be crucial throughout the plot. In this sense, the Luminous Productions team confirms the presence of hundred kinds of spellswhich will allow us to experiment with movements that include melee attacks and long-range abilities, among other things.

Forspoken has already been seen at Gamescom 2022 with a new and extensive gameplay, and it seems that Square Enix wants to repeat the play during the next Tokyo Game Show 2022. If you want to know more about this fantastic installment, which will be released for PS5 and PC on January 24remember that you have an article available in 3DJuegos where we collect our first impressions of Forspoken through the gameplay and the charismatic open world it presents.

More about: Forspoken, Square Enix and Luminous Productions.